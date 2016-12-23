Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins rebound with win over Devils
Bill West | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 9:57 p.m.
The Penguins' Steve Oleksy and the Devils' Miles Wood fight in the second period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Devils in the second period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Justin Schultz and Patric Hornqvist celebrate with Sidney Crosby against Crosby's goal against the Devils in the first period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Nick Bonino fights for the puck with the Devils' Andy Greene in the first period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Devils' Jon Merrill defends on the Penguins Evgeni Malkin in the first period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Devils' Seth Helgesson checks the Penguins' Scott Wilson in the first period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Devils' Beau Bennett in the second period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins celebrates Eric Fehr's goal against the Devils in the second period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Eric Fehr celebrates his goal against the Devils in the second period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.

Physicist Isaac Newton's third law of motion never comes up among the Penguins when they rattle off lessons learned from their worst losses in the past year, but they clearly know a bit about actions and equal, opposite reactions.

Consider their tendency to follow multi-goal losses with lopsided wins.

The Penguins' streak of avoiding consecutive regulation losses continued with a 4-1 win Friday over New Jersey at PPG Paints Arena. Not since Dec. 19, 2015 — 85 regular-season games ago — have the Penguins lost in regulation at least twice in a row under coach Mike Sullivan.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves in the win, including a brilliant breakaway stop on defenseman Andy Greene late in the second period with the Penguins ahead, 2-1.

On the other side, Corey Schneider turned away 35 shots.

“That was a rough one (Thursday) night,” said Fleury, referring to a 7-1 loss to Columbus in which he replaced Matt Murray in the third period. “Didn't end the way we wanted it to, so it was good that we got to play right away. We didn't spend all Christmas thinking about it. We got a chance to redeem ourselves, and I thought the guys had a great night tonight.”

What adds further mystique to the rebound-from-regulation-losses streak is how well the Penguins rebound.

When they fell, 5-3, to the New York Islanders on Nov. 30, they responded with a 6-2 win over Dallas one game later.

A 6-1 win over the New York Rangers followed a 5-2 loss to those same Rangers on Nov. 21.

A 4-1 win over Toronto succeeded a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 10, and a 3-2 win over the Islanders in which the Penguins held a 35-22 shot advantage came two days after a 7-1 loss to Washington on Nov. 16.

Nothing about the Penguins' efforts and execution in the first period Friday against the Devils resembled what they did during the latter two periods of Thursday night's 7-1 loss to Columbus. They swarmed the puck in all three zones. They pressured the Devils into defensive-zone turnovers. They made New Jersey's Adam Henrique pay for his hooking minor midway through the period.

“Once again, I'll give credit to our leadership group,” Sullivan said. “We trust this group of players. They always respond the right way. They're a proud group, and they have high expectations of one another. I think it starts there. … They lead the charge there when it comes to making sure that we respond the right way, and I thought they did it all night long.”

Sidney Crosby blasted a one-timer from the right faceoff circle during the power play to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead with nine minutes remaining in the opening frame. “He gets momentum in games so much so often,” Sullivan said of Crosby.

No other shots got past Schneider in the first 20 minutes, but plenty of attempts kept New Jersey's netminder and defense busy. The Penguins took a 27-4 edge in shot attempts and 10-2 edge in shots on goal into the first intermission.

Better puck luck came the Penguins' way in the second period, as Eric Fehr knocked a rebound into the net with his leg to extend the host's lead to 2-0. Matt Cullen created the chaos that set up Fehr by going to the ice to whack a loose puck at the crease front.

New Jersey's eighth and ninth shots on goal, which came more than 33 minutes into the game, caused Fleury and his defensemen to shake their heads for the first time. John Moore snapped a crisp shot from the slot at Fleury, who lost the rebound in his pads. Kyle Palmieri found the puck and poked it over the goal line to breathe life into the Devils offense.

But the Penguins answered Palmieri's dribbler with a no-doubter less than two minutes later. Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 17, fired a wrist shot from the blue line to beat Schneider for his first NHL goal.

“We came in tonight knowing we had to avenge that loss last night,” Ruhwedel said. “So it felt good to get the win going into the break.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

