Penguins notebook: Murray takes pulling in stride

Matt Murray's reaction to his mid-third-period removal from Thursday's 7-1 loss to Columbus inspired Penguins coach Mike Sullivan to mention the adjective he most frequently applies to the 22-year-old goalie.

“He's a mature kid,” Sullivan said. “He gets it. He knows we believe in him.”

Nothing about Murray's performance against the Blue Jackets, which included 17 saves and six goals allowed in 43 minutes, 35 seconds of action, sounded alarms for the Penguins. Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal Friday against New Jersey, but that came as no surprise after Murray appeared in each of the previous nine games and started in seven.

“It wasn't his best,” Sullivan said of Murray, whose only other mid-game removal when healthy came in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals last spring against Tampa Bay. “We're all human, and sometimes that happens. Matt has been so solid for this team for so long and has given us a timely save.”

When Murray turned the net over to Fleury in Game 4 against the Lightning, a different arrangement existed with the Penguins' goalies. Fleury came into that game and Game 5 rusty after taking weeks off to recover from his second concussion of the season. Sullivan gave the veteran netminder a short leash, and Murray moved back into the starting role by Game 6.

Juggling Murray and Fleury this season has provided Sullivan and his staff a greater challenge as they attempt to keep both involved while rewarding the netminder who performs better. Fleury did himself no favors when he allowed four goals on 16 shots against Ottawa on Dec. 8, and Murray started the next five games.

Friday's game against the Devils represented Fleury's first chance to capitalize on a Murray meltdown.

No Christmas miracles

Sullivan said before Friday's game that the “week-to-week” statuses of injured skaters Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and Tom Kuhnhackl have not changed, so none of the three appears likely to return to the lineup between the NHL's Christmas break and the week off that opens 2017.

The Penguins have three games between the breaks: at New Jersey on Tuesday and at home against Carolina and Montreal on Wednesday and Dec. 31, respectively.

Letang (lower body) last played Dec. 14.

Daley (upper body) and Kuhnhackl (lower body) last played Dec. 16.

‘D' corps shakeup

Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, who joined the organization as a free agent in July, made his second appearance of the season in the Penguins' lineup Friday, and Derrick Pouliot was a healthy scratch after dressing in the last four games.

Sullivan also split up the team's most effective pair, Justin Schultz and Ian Cole. Schultz skated on the top pairing alongside Brian Dumoulin, and Cole partnered with Steve Oleksy.

Pouliot's absence from the lineup meant Devils coach John Hynes missed a chance to see the development of his former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pupil.

“It's been a couple years since we had him as a first-year pro,” Hynes said. “He's a real talented player. ... I know he's put in a lot of work over the last couple years, particularly this summer, getting himself in shape and things like that.”

Prospect on WJC roster

Kasper Bjorkqvist, a 2016 second-round draft pick of the Penguins, earned a spot on Finland's IIHF World Junior Championships team.

Bjorkqvist, 19, is a 6-foot-1, 198-pound winger with a left-handed shot. The Penguins lauded his tenacious, physical style of play when they chose him with the No. 61 overall pick.

A freshman at Providence, Bjorkqvist has one goal, two assists and four penalty minutes in 11 games this season.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer.