Penguins sign Sullivan to extension through 2019-20 season

Just past the first anniversary of his first win as the Penguins' coach, Mike Sullivan inked a contract extension that will put him position to secure many more victories than his current 71 with the NHL club in the years to come.

Sullivan, 48, signed a three-year deal that ties him to the Penguins through the 2019-20 season, the team announced Monday. That commitment from the Penguins barely represented a surprise, as the defending Stanley Cup champions are 55-24-10 in regular-season games and 16-8 in the playoffs since Sullivan's debut Dec. 14, 2015.

But Sullivan recognized the significance of the gesture in an industry where coaches face few career certainties.

“The nature of our business doesn't really suggest any level of stability,” said Sullivan, who had a season-and-a-half left on his initial contract with the Penguins. “But this certainly is a big step forward for us as far as bringing some assurance to our jobs and the fact that they're pleased with the job we're doing at this point and will continue to try to do.

“Knowing you have a level of certainty, I think, brings a certain level of peace of mind and just an opportunity to put the business side of the game behind you and just focus on trying to win hockey games.”

Only Washington has compiled more points in the standings than the Penguins since Sullivan's arrival. No team has generated more goals (294) or shots (3,089).

Brought into the Penguins' organization prior to the 2015-16 season to coach the American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Sullivan replaced Mike Johnston as the man in charge of the NHL club Dec. 12, 2015. Four regulation losses opened Sullivan's tenure, but such a streak became an aberration. The Penguins have gone 85 regular-season games without losing consecutive contests in regulation.

“I felt he did the best coaching job in the league last year, and he's continued to do it,” general manager Jim Rutherford said. “He's a guy that can relate and communicate with our players, so this is good not only for the Penguins but also for him, knowing (he has) security here in Pittsburgh.”

Resilience, speed and confidence in depth are the defining characteristics of the Sullivan-led Penguins. This season, no team has performed better when trailing after two periods. Shot metrics continue to identify the Penguins' success as highly sustainable and less likely to suffer from fluctuations in shooting and save percentage. And steady contributions from those who followed Sullivan from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Penguins — Conor Sheary, Bryan Rust, Scott Wilson, Tom Kuhnhackl and Matt Murray — have allowed the team to overcome star players' injuries and slumps.

“Some people would view this as an easier job than maybe some of the up-and-coming, rebuilding teams, but quite frankly, I think it's the opposite,” Rutherford said. “It's very difficult.”

Following an NHL career in which he appeared in 709 regular-season games, Sullivan in 2002 joined Boston's organization as a coach and soon led the Bruins. But after a 29-37-16 campaign in 2005-06, Boston fired Sullivan. Almost a decade as an assistant with Tampa Bay, Vancouver and the New York Rangers followed.

Sullivan's contract extension comes on the heels of a summer in which Rutherford signed a three-year deal.

“From the ownership right on down, there's a level of commitment that I think isn't always the case in every NHL organization,” Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie and Bill West are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Bombulie at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib and West at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.