Schultz's goal sparks victory over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Not that long ago, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin setting up Justin Schultz for a key goal could have been used an example of two of the greatest players in the world making those around them better.

These days, Schultz is playing like one of the best in the world in his own right.

Schultz's goal in the waning moments of the second period catapulted the Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Schultz leads all NHL defensemen with six goals and 16 points in December.

Crosby had a goal and two assists, and Malkin a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who are 9-1-2 this month. Crosby and Malkin are tied for second in the league in scoring with 41 points, one point behind Edmonton's Connor McDavid.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin left the game with 6 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third period after taking an Andy Greene shot to the side of his face. He did not return.

The Penguins delivered the back-breaking goal in the final seconds of the second period.

Crosby made a long diagonal pass to Malkin, who entered the zone at the left point and skated toward the high slot. With his back to the goal to shield the puck, Malkin passed to a late-breaking Schultz, who skated up the left wing and beat goalie Cory Schneider with a short-side wrister with 5.4 seconds left to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead.

Early in the third period, Carl Hagelin took a head-man pass from Chad Ruhwedel and scored on a slap shot on a breakaway to give the Penguins a two-goal cushion. The Penguins killed four minutes of Devils power-play time in the final six minutes.

Former Penguins defenseman Ben Lovejoy is known primarily as a stay-at-home, penalty-killing type of player, so it's rare when he makes a noticeable impact in a sample size as small as one period.

A case could be made, however, that the Penguins could have used Lovejoy in the first period.

When Lovejoy left for the Devils in free agency in July, it delivered a blow to the Penguins' depth on defense. Hit by injuries to Kris Letang and Trevor Daley and an illness that kept Olli Maatta out of the game, the Penguins had to play Ruhwedel, a recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton call-up, among their top four defensemen.

Before the game was two minutes old, Taylor Hall skated up the left wing, beat Ruhwedel with a stickhandling exhibition and centered to P.A. Parenteau for an early goal.

It was a world-class play by a world-class player, so it's unfair to suggest Ruhwedel's inexperience was at fault, but it probably didn't help.

About seven minutes later, the Devils took a 2-1 lead on an Adam Henrique power-play goal.

Last season, with Lovejoy as a key component, the Penguins had the fourth-best penalty killing percentage in the league. This season, they rank 23rd.

Lovejoy nostalgia aside, the Penguins answered both New Jersey goals.

In the first period, with the Penguins on a power play, Malkin took a cross-ice pass from Crosby and scored from the right faceoff circle past a pile of bodies in the crease.

It was the 800th point of Malkin's career. He's the 158th player in league history to reach the milestone.

In the second period, Conor Sheary used his stick and skates to tie Henrique in knots on a rush up the left wing. Sheary shot, grabbed his own rebound and made a centering pass to Crosby, who scored while streaking down the slot to make it 2-2.

A few minutes before the goal, Crosby initiated a confrontation with Kyle Palmieri, evidently angry about a slash the Devils winger delivered. Crosby went to the locker room for medical attention but quickly returned to the ice.

