Penguins notebook: Injured trio could return before New Year's break

NEWARK, N.J. — For Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and Tom Kuhnhackl, week-to-week has become day-to-day.

Letang (lower body), Daley (upper body) and Kuhnhackl (lower body) took part in the Penguins' morning skate Tuesday in New Jersey, wearing yellow, no-contact jerseys, and are closer to returning from injury.

“It's (my) first skate, period, so didn't feel that great,” said Letang, who has been out since Dec. 14. “But it's fun to get back out there with some players, not skating on your own.”

Coach Mike Sullivan said one or more of the injured trio could be back in the lineup before the Penguins begin a week-long break Jan. 1.

“The fact that they're on the ice and joining the team is a significant jump as far as their progress is concerned,” Sullivan said. “There is a strong possibility that some will get into games here before our next break, but I think at this point, it's going to be one of those day-to-day things. This is obviously a big step getting them into the first practice.”

Letang said the timing of the break wouldn't affect his timetable for return.

“As soon as I can be ready and 100 percent, I'll be back in,” he said.

Under the weather

Defenseman Olli Maatta picked up an illness over the Christmas break and did not accompany the team to New Jersey. Sullivan said he is not concerned Maatta's absence will be prolonged.

“We thought he'd be better served resting,” Sullivan said.

With Maatta, Letang and Daley out, the Penguins dressed their least-experienced defense corps of the season. Chad Ruhwedel, playing in his third NHL game of the season, moved up to the second pair with Ian Cole.

“Getting in those couple games has helped,” Ruhwedel said. “I'm going to pretty much be ready for whatever they throw my way.

“You never know how the game's going to go, but I'm ready.”

Derrick Pouliot, coming off a poor performance in a 7-1 loss to Columbus last week, was back in the lineup, skating on the third pair with Steve Oleksy.

“For the guys going in the lineup, it's a great opportunity for them to continue to make an impression and grow their game,” Sullivan said.

Extension reaction

Last December, Sidney Crosby said the players in the Penguins locker room felt guilty that the way they played cost coach Mike Johnston his job. A year later, they had the opposite feeling. Their success got their coach a three-year contract extension Monday.

“In the case with Mike, he's come in here and done a great job,” Crosby said. “You're happy to see your coach get rewarded. He's come in here in a short period of time and done a lot for us.

“You want to see your team, anyone within your organization, have success. It's the same with your head coach.”

Defending Crosby

Former Penguins defenseman Ben Lovejoy was sniffling and sneezing Tuesday, but it was because of a legit cold he came down with over Christmas, not the Crosby Flu.

With the way Crosby is scoring goals, a league-leading 24 in 29 games coming into the matchup with the Devils, no one would have blamed an opposing defenseman for inventing an illness to avoid facing the Penguins captain.

“You have to work as much as you can with team defense, because not only is he incredibly dangerous but he makes everyone else on the ice incredibly dangerous, too,” Lovejoy said. “There's no way to stop him, but you want to do your best to play as structured and as hard as you can to make the chances he does get a little bit more difficult for him.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.