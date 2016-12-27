Maatta to miss tonight's game with illness

NEWARK, N.J. – The Penguins will return from a three-day Christmas break without one of their top defensemen.

Olli Maatta will not play against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night due to illness, coach Mike Sullivan said. Sullivan added that he had no concern that Maatta's absence will be long-term in nature.

“We left Olli home,” Sullivan said. “He wasn't feeling well coming out of the Christmas break, so we thought he'd be better served resting for today.”

Maatta joins Kris Letang (lower body) and Trevor Daley (upper body) on the sidelines for Tuesday night's game.

That means recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton call-up Chad Ruhwedel will slot into the team's top four, paired with Ian Cole, and prospect Derrick Pouliot will return to the lineup after a rough outing in a 7-1 loss to Columbus last week. Pouliot was paired with Steve Oleksy at morning skate Tuesday. Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz were on the team's top pairing.

“This is just part of the challenges that the league puts forth. Every team goes through it. We're no different,” Sullivan said. “We're fortunate that we've got capable guys. We believe in the guys that we have that are going in the lineup. They're very capable.

“It's an opportunity for other guys to step up and play more significant roles. For the guys going in the lineup, it's a great opportunity for them to continue to make an impression and grow their game. That's the way we look at it. We're fortunate we have the depth that we have at all of our respective positions.”

Letang, Daley and Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) took part in Tuesday's morning skate wearing yellow, no-contact jerseys. Sullivan said there's a chance one or more could play before the Penguins begin a week-long break Jan. 1.

“The fact that they're on the ice and joining the team is a significant jump as far as their progress is concerned,” Sullivan said. “There is a strong possibility that some will get into games here before our next break, but I think at this point, it's going to be one of those day-to-day things. This is obviously a big step getting them into the first practice.”

