Late 2-way heroics lead Pens past Hurricanes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the midst of one of their flatter performances in December, the Penguins found just what they needed from a Swede with no shortage of exuberance.

Winger Patric Hornqvist came up with a big shot block at one end of the ice and raced down in a rush opportunity to set up Carl Hagelin's game-winner at the other end Wednesday night during a 3-2 win over Carolina.

The helper gave Hornqvist just four this month. It served as a bit of two-way heroics on a night when the Penguins continued to wonder who, other than their stars, might break through with a big moment.

Hornqvist finished with a team-high seven hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal.

Another start for Matt Murray ended with the 22-year-old netminder somewhere other than in the crease.

In the previous instance, a lopsided loss to Columbus on Dec. 22, Murray headed to the bench healthy but responsible for just 17 saves on 23 shots faced. Marc-Andre Fleury logged the final 16-plus minutes of that game.

Fleury took Murray's place for less explainable reasons Wednesday, as the younger goalie turned away 25 of 27 shots through two periods. And many of those shots demanded considerable effort from Murray, who tried to make up for a depleted Penguins defensive corps that lacked Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Brian Dumoulin.

Even though Carolina carried play for much of the night and kept both Murray and Fleury busy, the Penguins caused problems with their energy at the start of periods.

Sidney Crosby and Justin Schultz continued their torrid Decembers, as they worked together to tie the game at 1 just 26 seconds into the middle period. Crosby left a drop pass for Schultz at the left point, and the defenseman promptly moved the puck back to the captain for a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circles.

Crosby's goal gave him a league-high 26 this season, and the point tied him with Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the NHL lead (42) in that category.

Schultz's assist improved his point total in December to 17, the most among NHL defenseman in the month.

Each goal briefly pulled the game's momentum in the Penguins' direction, but Carolina promptly responded with flurries of offensive activity, which helped explain how the Hurricanes finished with a 90-43 edge in shot attempts.

Sullivan champions the power of a shot attempt to create chaos among the opposing skaters. Defensemen debate whether to look for the puck around their skates or box out forwards. Wingers and centers too eager to block shots end up out of position. Juicy rebounds go to those who win footraces.

In each of the first two periods, Carolina capitalized on the coveted “next plays” that come out of the chaos.

An extended shift in the defensive zone for Crosby's line and the blueline pair of Trevor Daley and Schultz created an opportune moment for defenseman Noah Hanifin and winger Elias Lindholm, who connected to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with 11:50 left in the first period. Hanifin chased down a blocked Ryan Murphy shot attempt at the left half wall and found Lindholm alone in the slot, where he ripped the puck past Murray.

Teuvo Teravainen and Lee Stempniak claimed another lead for Carolina with 7:28 left in the second. The former carried the puck around Daley and down the right lane, where he snapped a shot off of Murray's leg pad. Daley's partner, Ian Cole, ended up stuck in empty space and too far away from Stempniak, who raced in for a putback from the slot.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.