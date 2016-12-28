Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Dumoulin to miss four to six weeks with broken jaw
Bill West | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 11:36 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin, bottom, lays on the ice after taking a shot to the neck as teammate goalie Marc-Andre Fleury looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Newark, N.J. The Penguins won 5-2.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin will miss four to six weeks with a broken jaw, the Penguins announced on Wednesday.

Dumoulin went on long-term injured reserve one day after he took a shot to the face during a 5-2 win at New Jersey.

His injury, which required surgery, leaves the Penguins desperate for healthy defensemen as they head into the New Years break. Kris Letang (lower body) and Trevor Daley (upper body) rejoined the team for practice on Tuesday, but their statuses are “day to day.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

