Penguins' Murray week-to-week with lower body injury

Goalie Matt Murray, who left Wednesday night's game after two periods due to a lower-body injury, will be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis, coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday.

How much game action Murray will miss is an open question, especially since the Penguins begin a week-long break after they face Montreal on Saturday night, but for now, the net belongs to Marc-Andre Fleury.

“It seems like this year it's a more condensed schedule than in prior years. All the more reason it's nice to have two goaltenders as capable as the guys we have,” Sullivan said. “We believe we have two No. 1 goaltenders.

“We've tried to manage the games in such a way that we keep them both in it. I think both of them have responded really well. I'm sure they would both like the net more than they're getting it. That's because they're both competitive guys. That's a nice challenge to have as a coaching staff. Certainly at times like this, we're fortunate we have two guys that are as capable as these two guys.”

Murray has been one of the top goaltenders in the NHL this season. He's 13-3-1 and his 2.18 goals-against average and .928 save percentage rank in the top 10 in the league.

Fleury hasn't been as effective overall, going 11-5-4 with a 3.13 GAA and .908 save percentage, but he's 5-0-1 with a .923 save percentage in December.

Sullivan said the Penguins hadn't yet decided on a call-up to back up Fleury. Tristan Jarry would be the obvious choice. The second-year pro is 13-5-0 with a 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

