Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Penguins

Penguins' Murray week-to-week with lower body injury
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, 2:03 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray blocks a shot by Carolina Hurricanes' Jay McClement in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

Goalie Matt Murray, who left Wednesday night's game after two periods due to a lower-body injury, will be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis, coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday.

How much game action Murray will miss is an open question, especially since the Penguins begin a week-long break after they face Montreal on Saturday night, but for now, the net belongs to Marc-Andre Fleury.

“It seems like this year it's a more condensed schedule than in prior years. All the more reason it's nice to have two goaltenders as capable as the guys we have,” Sullivan said. “We believe we have two No. 1 goaltenders.

“We've tried to manage the games in such a way that we keep them both in it. I think both of them have responded really well. I'm sure they would both like the net more than they're getting it. That's because they're both competitive guys. That's a nice challenge to have as a coaching staff. Certainly at times like this, we're fortunate we have two guys that are as capable as these two guys.”

Murray has been one of the top goaltenders in the NHL this season. He's 13-3-1 and his 2.18 goals-against average and .928 save percentage rank in the top 10 in the league.

Fleury hasn't been as effective overall, going 11-5-4 with a 3.13 GAA and .908 save percentage, but he's 5-0-1 with a .923 save percentage in December.

Sullivan said the Penguins hadn't yet decided on a call-up to back up Fleury. Tristan Jarry would be the obvious choice. The second-year pro is 13-5-0 with a 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.