Penguins fall to Senators, drop 2nd in a row

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

OTTAWA — As the Penguins on Thursday night processed their first consecutive regulation losses since December 2015, they knew just where to point fingers.

Even coach Mike Sullivan got in on the act.

Sullivan left the bench before the end of the Penguins' 4-1 loss to Ottawa at the Canadian Tire Centre because referee Wes McCauley ejected him with just one minute, 57 seconds remaining in regulation. The ejection put an exclamation point on a night when the visitors gave the Senators almost eight minutes' worth of man advantage and allowed two power-play goals in the first period.

“As a group, and myself included, it starts with me — we have to be more disciplined,” Sullivan said.

Poor penalty killing also influenced the outcome of Washington's 5-2 win over the Penguins on Wednesday, as the Capitals converted on two of their four chances.

Before Thursday, 90 games came and went without the Penguins discussing special teams struggles in the context of consecutive regulation losses.

“We just need a little bit more urgency,” said goalie Matt Murray, who turned away 29 shots. “Get clears when we need to, and I definitely have to make a save on a couple of those. I think that's all it comes down to, your will to get it done. That's what we need a bit more of on the penalty kill.”

Mike Condon, acquired on waivers by the Penguins just before the start of the regular season and traded to Ottawa for a fifth-round draft pick in early November, made 29 saves for the Senators.

The Penguins' best pushback through two periods started with a disappointing ding off the crossbar.

Sidney Crosby jumped to his feet on the bench and raised his hands in celebration as he watched Scott Wilson's backhander on a breakaway come within inches of putting the Penguins on the scoreboard with 5:30 left in the middle period.

Ottawa recovered from the scare, but only barely. The Senators generated just one more shot and two attempts during the period's final five-plus minutes.

Crosby, meanwhile, became one of five skaters to contribute to the Penguins' six shots during that span. Conor Sheary's shot — actually a tip of an Evgeni Malkin wrister from the left circle — came last and snuck by Condon with just 6.4 seconds left before the second intermission.

“Too little, too late, I think,” Crosby said. “Early on, we didn't generate enough. They get the lead and then kind of sit back. Our start, giving up three to them right away, it's tough to come back from that.”

More than two minutes passed in the game before the Penguins finally got a puck to their former netminder. And by the time Condon turned away Nick Bonino's wrist shot, the Senators had already tallied three shots on goal — their fourth followed Bonino's by five seconds.

Sleepy defense led to sloppy stick work, which sent Carl Hagelin and Steve Oleksy to the penalty box in the game's opening 10 minutes. And on both occasions, the Senators made the Penguins pay for their carelessness.

Bobby Ryan hammered a one-timer past Murray 50 seconds into Hagelin's slashing minor.

Mike Hoffman redirected Erik Karlsson's shot from the right wall past Murray and into the top corner of the Penguins' net.

Not until Wilson's breakaway did the Penguins dictate the action. And though they carried that energy into the third period, Mark Stone provided the Senators breathing room when he put the hosts up, 4-1, with 11:01 left in regulation.

“We lost the game in the first,” Bonino said. “It wasn't our best.”