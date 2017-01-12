Penguins notebook: PK a headache at midseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

OTTAWA — The Penguins finished their first half of the regular season with one of their most disappointing penalty-killing performances in at least a month, as they allowed two power-play goals in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

That development stood as an outlier compared to recent results, though. The Penguins had not allowed multiple power-play goals in a game since Dec. 5, when they killed just two of five penalties against Ottawa. From Dec. 10 to Jan. 10, they maintained a penalty-kill percentage of 89.5.

As they headed into a rematch with the Senators on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre, the Penguins faced a few different ways to interpret their short-handed performances: Their most recent game went poorly. Most of their previous month went well. And their first half of the season involved more bad than good, as they ranked 24th in the league through 41 games with a kill percentage of 79.0 and 26th in the league for the rate (8.29) at which they allowed goals per 60 minutes of short-handed ice time.

Sullivan indicated 41 games provided more than enough time for him to develop distaste for some of his penalty kill's tendencies but didn't acknowledge what sample size he found most insightful.

“For me, it's more about the thought process and just playing the game the right way,” he said. “You're going to have some nights where you get scored against on the penalty kill. You can do all the right things on the penalty kill, and the power play makes a good play.”

Ruhwedel reassigned

With their defensive corps no longer ravaged by illness, the Penguins returned Chad Ruhwedel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Ruhwedel dressed in five games and tallied one goal, one assist. He averaged 17 minutes, 16 seconds of ice time.

Until Brian Dumoulin recovers from his broken jaw, the Penguins will continue to lean on Baby Pens call-ups Steve Oleksy and David Warsofsky to round out their blue-line depth.

Name game

Matt Murray made his first start in goal since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 28, and hours before he took the ice, he received an intriguing label from Ottawa coach Guy Boucher.

“Their No. 1 goalie is back,” Boucher said after the Senators' morning skate.

From the start of this season, no one in the Penguins organization from general manager Jim Rutherford on down has described Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury as anything other than co-starters.

As each goaltender's body of work grew, multiple indicators pointed to Murray as the more reliable starter, but the Penguins continued to avoid the “back-up” label or anything close to that for Fleury. But if Boucher's remark was any indication, many elsewhere in the league have made their ruling.

Cost-effective contributors

Six Penguins reached the regular season's halfway point with double-digit goal totals. Four of them combined for an average salary cap hit of $7.31 million. The cap hits of the other two, when put together, barely cracked $1.3 million.

Wingers Bryan Rust and Conor Sheary tied Patric Hornqvist for fourth among the Penguins with 10 goals apiece. Last March, Rust received a two-year contract extension worth $640,000 annually. Sheary costs the Penguins $667,500 in the final year of his entry-level contract, according to capfriendly.com.

“They've been two of more consistent players, I think,” Sullivan said. “They bring a ton of energy to the rink every day. ... Most of the goals they've scored are five-on-five, which I think is even more of an indication of their contribution offensively to this group.”

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 26 goals, including 16 in five-on-five action.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin have 13 and 17 goals, respectively. Each has nine at five-on-five.

Sheary has seven five-on-five goals, and Rust follows among the Penguins at six.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.