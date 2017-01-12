Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins notebook: PK a headache at midseason
Bill West | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

OTTAWA — The Penguins finished their first half of the regular season with one of their most disappointing penalty-killing performances in at least a month, as they allowed two power-play goals in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

That development stood as an outlier compared to recent results, though. The Penguins had not allowed multiple power-play goals in a game since Dec. 5, when they killed just two of five penalties against Ottawa. From Dec. 10 to Jan. 10, they maintained a penalty-kill percentage of 89.5.

As they headed into a rematch with the Senators on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre, the Penguins faced a few different ways to interpret their short-handed performances: Their most recent game went poorly. Most of their previous month went well. And their first half of the season involved more bad than good, as they ranked 24th in the league through 41 games with a kill percentage of 79.0 and 26th in the league for the rate (8.29) at which they allowed goals per 60 minutes of short-handed ice time.

Sullivan indicated 41 games provided more than enough time for him to develop distaste for some of his penalty kill's tendencies but didn't acknowledge what sample size he found most insightful.

“For me, it's more about the thought process and just playing the game the right way,” he said. “You're going to have some nights where you get scored against on the penalty kill. You can do all the right things on the penalty kill, and the power play makes a good play.”

Ruhwedel reassigned

With their defensive corps no longer ravaged by illness, the Penguins returned Chad Ruhwedel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Ruhwedel dressed in five games and tallied one goal, one assist. He averaged 17 minutes, 16 seconds of ice time.

Until Brian Dumoulin recovers from his broken jaw, the Penguins will continue to lean on Baby Pens call-ups Steve Oleksy and David Warsofsky to round out their blue-line depth.

Name game

Matt Murray made his first start in goal since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 28, and hours before he took the ice, he received an intriguing label from Ottawa coach Guy Boucher.

“Their No. 1 goalie is back,” Boucher said after the Senators' morning skate.

From the start of this season, no one in the Penguins organization from general manager Jim Rutherford on down has described Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury as anything other than co-starters.

As each goaltender's body of work grew, multiple indicators pointed to Murray as the more reliable starter, but the Penguins continued to avoid the “back-up” label or anything close to that for Fleury. But if Boucher's remark was any indication, many elsewhere in the league have made their ruling.

Cost-effective contributors

Six Penguins reached the regular season's halfway point with double-digit goal totals. Four of them combined for an average salary cap hit of $7.31 million. The cap hits of the other two, when put together, barely cracked $1.3 million.

Wingers Bryan Rust and Conor Sheary tied Patric Hornqvist for fourth among the Penguins with 10 goals apiece. Last March, Rust received a two-year contract extension worth $640,000 annually. Sheary costs the Penguins $667,500 in the final year of his entry-level contract, according to capfriendly.com.

“They've been two of more consistent players, I think,” Sullivan said. “They bring a ton of energy to the rink every day. ... Most of the goals they've scored are five-on-five, which I think is even more of an indication of their contribution offensively to this group.”

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 26 goals, including 16 in five-on-five action.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin have 13 and 17 goals, respectively. Each has nine at five-on-five.

Sheary has seven five-on-five goals, and Rust follows among the Penguins at six.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.