Penguins lose third straight, lose Letang to injury

DETROIT — With the score tied in the third period, Andreas Athanasiou picked up the puck behind his own net and took off up the ice, gaining steam with each line he crossed.

He darted between Justin Schultz and Carl Hagelin as he reached the offensive zone and, approaching goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, carefully lifted a puck in under the crossbar.

This isn't what coach Mike Sullivan has in mind when he says he wants the Penguins to force their opponents to go 200 feet to beat them.

Athanasiou's end-to-end rush sparked the Detroit Red Wings to a 6-3 victory Saturday and capped off a miserable night for the Penguins, who lost their third game in a row.

They lost defenseman Kris Letang to an apparent left leg injury in the first period, blew a two-goal lead and had an apparent tying goal by David Warsofsky waved off on video review due to goaltender interference caused by Evgeni Malkin in the third period.

“When I look at some of the goals that were scored, we have opportunities to be harder to play against. With numbers. With commitment. With awareness,” Sullivan said. “Those details are important, and if we're not committed to play away from the puck, then we're ordinary.”

The Letang injury is of paramount concern to the Penguins, given the minutes he plays in a variety of situations.

Less than four minutes into the game, he got tangled up with Detroit's Thomas Vanek and fell awkwardly to the ice. He stayed on his hands and knees in the corner for a few moments before getting up and skating off without putting weight on his left leg.

Letang tried to return after a brief trip to the locker room, but he cut short a shift after 17 seconds and headed back down the runway for good.

“Losing Tanger for a game is not easy,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “I think we still have a good enough group to get the job done. We just have to be better. I know I personally have to be better.”

Sullivan had no update on Letang's condition after the game.

“Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Let's see how he is,” Sullivan said.

Letang managed to impact the game before leaving, ringing a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle in off the far post to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead 27 seconds into the first period. Malkin added a goal early in the second, and the Penguins held a 2-0 advantage on a team that came into the game tied for last place in the Eastern Conference.

They didn't come close to making the lead stand up.

In a span of five minutes in the middle of the period, Gustav Nyqvist scored on a one-timer from the right half-wall that deflected in off Schultz's skate and Vanek scored past a lunging Fleury during a scramble around the net to make it 2-2.

“I fumbled the puck behind the net, and that caused the goal,” Fleury said. “That was a big mistake. But we were still fine.”

The Red Wings put an end to that condition with a three-goal third period, starting with Athanasiou's highlight-reel goal.

“Obviously you don't want that to happen,” Schultz said. “It took a weird bounce. I think someone poked it. It went through my legs. Not much you can do.”

The Penguins appeared to tie the score less than four minutes after Athanasiou's goal, but after a video review, referees ruled Malkin pushed Justin Abdelkader into Jared Coreau, preventing the goalie from having a chance to stop a Warsofsky shot.

“I didn't touch him hard,” Malkin said.

The call left the Penguins bench fuming.

“I don't know how that got waved off. I just don't know,” Schultz said. “It's crazy. I don't even know what to say.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.