Penguins notebook: Cole sentimental about Joe Louis Arena

While veteran members of the Penguins will remember Joe Louis Arena as the place the team won the 2009 Stanley Cup, the building holds different kinds of memories for the Michigan natives on the roster.

For defenseman Ian Cole, born in Ann Arbor, The Joe has been part of his hockey life for as long as he can remember.

He recalls playing for the Compuware youth hockey organization against the Little Caesars club at the venue when he was 8 years old. He remembers scoring a hat trick at age 10. He recalls winning a conference championship in the building when he played for Notre Dame.

Barring an unexpected turn in the standings leading to an unlikely playoff matchup, the Penguins played their final game at Joe Louis Arena on Saturday night. The 37-year-old structure give will way to the fancy new Little Caesars Arena in another part of town next fall.

Cole seemed legitimately moved to be playing on the historic ice surface one last time.

“It was something where every time you played in Joe Louis, it was so special as a kid,” Cole said. “You were able to play on the same ice surface that my hero, Nick Lidstrom, is playing on. It's crazy.

“You think, as a little kid, that you want to play really well because the Red Wings are watching and they can see you. There's obviously no one here. Growing up with it, being around it my whole life, it's going to be sad to see it go for sure.”

Looking forward

Winger Bryan Rust, who grew up in the Detroit suburbs, had similar sentiments to Cole. He remembered scoring on a breakaway between periods of a Red Wings game at age 8. He recalled cheering on his favorite player, Martin Lapointe.

“There have been so many cool things that happened here and so many memories for me and for the Wings and for the city,” Rust said.

Perhaps more than most, though, Rust has a good feel for the improvements the new building will bring.

His older brother, Matt Rust, is a project manager working on the development that will build the new arena in the part of town where Ford Field and Comerica Park are located. The construction will make Detroit the only American city with four major pro sports teams playing within its downtown area.

“That place is going to be awesome,” Rust said. “I think what the city's doing with the whole area here downtown is something that's good for the city. It's good for the people in and around the city. I'm definitely excited to see it.”

Keep it lively

From a less sentimental perspective, Cole said he will miss Joe Louis Arena because no building in the league has end boards as lively. They provided a good option for a defenseman who couldn't get a shot through to the net.

“The ice is great. The boards are quick,” Cole said. “It's always a change of pace when you come here, versus someplace like maybe Florida, where it slows the game down.”

Anti-skid technology

For the first time since Mike Sullivan's first week behind the bench in December 2015, the Penguins came into Saturday's matchup having lost back-to-back games in regulation.

Sullivan declined, however, to take credit for his team's lack of losing streaks.

“I always believe that a team's ability to respond starts with its leadership, and I think we have strong leadership,” he said. “Our players respond the right way in the difficult circumstances. We want to be the team that responds the right way if we don't get the results we're looking for on any given night.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.