Scoring frenzy in 2nd period helps end Pens' 3-game losing streak

Evgeni Malkin sat in his locker stall Monday night and dutifully recited the company line in a way that would have made his coaches nod along in approval.

The Penguins need to tighten up in the defensive zone. They need to be more physical. They can't allow a team as good as Washington that many scoring chances.

Finally, though, when pressed, he cracked for just a moment.

A player like Malkin, a creative mind with offensive skill leaking out of his pores, he has to enjoy an 8-7 overtime win every once in a while, right?

“I like it,” Malkin eventually conceded. “Not like every game, of course, but if we win, it's a fun game, a crazy game.”

One of the craziest around these parts in years.

Malkin had a hat trick in the second as the Penguins scored six goals in a period for the first time since 2000. Add in the three goals the Capitals contributed, and it was the highest-scoring period in the 50-year history of the franchise.

“That second period is one of the craziest periods I've been associated with,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “I don't even know how to assess it.”

And it still wasn't enough for the Penguins to snap their three-game losing streak.

That required overtime.

Conor Sheary scored 34 seconds into the tie-breaking period, snapping Washington's winning streak at nine games.

Sheary skated up the right wing on a two-on-one with Sidney Crosby and shot. The Penguins duo collapsed to the net and shoved the puck past relief goalie Philipp Grubauer, off the skate of defenseman Matt Niskanen and slowly across the goal line.

“I was digging at it,” Sheary said. “I was kind of face-down on the ice. Luckily, it went in.”

After falling behind 3-0 before the second period was two minutes old, the Penguins didn't come to life offensively until a particularly aggressive Patric Hornqvist shift that included a violent hit on T.J. Oshie, a scrum in front of goalie Braden Holtby and a wrestling match with Daniel Winnik.

“He's always playing 200 percent,” Malkin said.

In the two minutes that followed, Malkin scored on a knee-drop one-timer and Sheary finished off a three-man weave with Crosby and Trevor Daley that went the length of the ice.

Nick Bonino scored after a Justin Schultz shot from the point hit him in the chest and dropped to his stick at the top of the crease.

Bryan Rust banked in a shot from below the goal line off the skate of Alex Ovechkin. Finally, Malkin tipped in a Jake Guentzel pass from the right-wing corner to make it 5-3.

It was an epic flurry for the Penguins — five goals on 10 shots in 8:09 of ice time.

“It was a little bit dead when we were down 3-0,” Sheary said. “Once it was 3-1, 3-2, 3-3, the crowd was really behind us.”

Even after the historic outburst, the Capitals erased a pair of two-goal deficits to force overtime. The final blow in regulation was a Lars Eller rebound goal with 5:22 left to make it 7-7.

“It wasn't a perfect game by any stretch,” Sullivan said. “We certainly have areas where we know we have to get better.”

Somewhat obscured by the fantastic goal total was the fact that this was the final meeting of the regular season between the rivals.

It would surprise no one, however, if these teams met again before the postseason is over — and given how wild Monday's slugfest was, that's a tantalizing proposition, indeed.

“It's fun for the fans. That's why we did it,” Daley said. “No, it's not like that. I'm sure they're going to go back and look at what they did. They were on a good streak. It needed to come to an end eventually. This is probably not the way they wanted to do it, in an 8-7 game, but it's two points for us.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.