Defensive troubles result of Penguins straying from their system

The way Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gushed about winger Conor Sheary after Tuesday's practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex provided a telling insight as to what Sullivan wants most from his skaters at this point.

“He's relentless with his quickness, his speed, his pursuit of the puck, his second effort,” Sullivan said. “I think he plays with a lot of courage. He goes to the battle areas. He's not afraid to get his nose over the puck. And he's a good playmaker.”

Note the order of the adjectives. Before any mention of Sheary's playmaking, which has produced 13 goals and 28 points, came a spree of words about the undersized winger's tendencies as a puck hunter.

Sullivan structured his praise of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton call-up Jake Guentzel similarly a day earlier, when he referred to the rookie as a “solid two-way player” before mentioning Guentzel's place among the American Hockey League scoring leaders.

How frequently the Penguins struggled to limit opponents' shots in five-on-five action became a footnote during their December scoring spree. Particularly poor performances against Boston (32 five-on-five shots allowed Dec. 14), Carolina (45 shots Dec. 28), Montreal (35 shots Dec. 31) made the topic harder to ignore, but the Penguins still pulled off wins in each case.

Three consecutive regulation losses finally led Sullivan and his players to discuss their defensive lapses at length last week. Their chances to show what they learned after some self-assessment come in the next eight days as they get rematches against Montreal, Carolina and Boston.

“I think not committing to the (defensive) system is probably the thing that hurts us most,” Sheary said. “We have the offensive ability in this room to sometimes win games when we're not playing well away from the puck, and I think that fools us a little bit coming into different games. I think on the three-game skid, we weren't playing the right way for most of it.

“After last night (against Washington), we want to change a few things, but I think for the most part, we played pretty well.”

Yes, despite seven goals allowed, the Penguins considered their defensive effort against the Capitals encouraging. And the five-on-five shot totals supported them: Washington had 22 to the Penguins' 29.

Sheary, Scott Wilson, Bryan Rust and Tom Kuhnhackl each contributed to the Penguins' shift toward stronger two-way play a season ago. The trade that brought Carl Hagelin to town and sent David Perron to Anaheim also served as a message to the Penguins about the importance of forechecking and backchecking.

Almost a year later, those players count themselves among the ones guilty of occasional deviations from Sullivan's game plan.

“For me, it's about not trying to do that extra chip to maybe get a two-on-one,” Wilson said. “I'm just getting in the lane and making the ‘D' throw it back down the wall instead of getting the puck to the net. It's really the little things that a lot of people don't notice or would even think to try to understand. That's something our team has to get a little bit better at. Try to win some 2-1, 2-0 games down the stretch here.”

Structure is what Sullivan wants. The speed that's so central to the Penguins' identity cannot come at the cost of defensive cooperation. Not every skater must pressure the puck the same way, but all must commit to the puck-pursuing cause.

“Some guys are really good at closing in and hitting guys, and maybe some other guys use their smarts and their sticks to win battles,” Hagelin said. “It's a mix, but it all comes down to doing the right things.

“If you start freelancing, you do someone else's job, maybe. And that's when it gets real messed up and looks real messy.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.