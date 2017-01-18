Fehr, fourth line lead Penguins past Canadiens

MONTREAL — Eric Fehr couldn't remember a single fancy thing he or his linemates did Wednesday night in Montreal.

Fancy wasn't what the Penguins needed.

Using a workmanlike approach, Fehr and fourth-line cohorts Chris Kunitz and Scott Wilson combined on a second-period goal and helped the Penguins snap a three-game road losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Canadiens.

“I think the way we played, rolling everybody and playing five-on-five, there isn't a team in the league that can stack up to this team five-on-five,” Fehr said. “If we do that every game, we're going to win a lot of games.”

Coming into Wednesday, the Penguins had two pressing issues they needed to address.

They had been giving up too many scoring chances and they had to replace fourth-line center Matt Cullen, who will miss three to four weeks with a foot injury.

The defensive deficiencies were particularly problematic. The Penguins had given up 22 goals in their previous four games, including a 8-7 overtime win over Washington on Monday that was viewed in the locker room more as a defensive failure than an offensive success.

They didn't turn in a perfect defensive effort. If Montreal had finished a few Grade A scoring chances early, it might have been a different game. Still, the Penguins were far less porous than they were against the Capitals.

“It's the hard defensive two-way posture that really puts us over the top as a hockey team,” defenseman Ian Cole. “I think you saw that tonight. Hopefully, we keep it going forward.”

For these Penguins, the best defense has always been a good offense, of course, and that's where the fourth line came in. Fehr, who slid from right wing to center after Cullen's injury, frequently worked the cycle in the offensive zone, leading the team's possession efforts.

On their goal, Fehr camped out in the slot, took a pass from Kunitz and fired a shot past goalie Carey Price as Wilson ran interference in the crease.

That kind of goal isn't just a bonus the Penguins can add to their high-end skill every once in a while, coach Mike Sullivan said. It's critical to the team's success, especially as games get tighter late in the season.

“You have to establish a grind game,” Sullivan said. “You have to have the ability to create offense off your puck pursuit and your cycle game and forcing teams to have to expend energy defending you. I also think it's how you control momentum, how you control territory.”

While Fehr's line was the catalyst to those efforts, Evgeni Malkin's line did more than pull its weight.

In the first period, Cole gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead off a feed from Malkin as his linemates, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist, barged into the blue paint. In the third period, Guentzel tipped in a point shot by Cameron Gaunce to put the Penguins up 3-0. Guentzel has four goals in seven NHL games. Gaunce was making his Penguins debut.

Matt Murray also turned in a strong effort, making 19 saves.

Murray was the surprise starter after giving up seven goals Monday. He paid off his coach's decision to throw him right back into the deep end of the pool.

“I definitely wasn't very good last game and haven't been very good the last couple games,” Murray said. “I definitely wanted to put an end to it and get things back on the right track. I just tried to bring as much energy as I could.

“I think what I've been struggling with the last few games is just making that timely save. Tonight, I didn't have a lot of work and didn't have to be great, but I thought I made a couple timely saves and that's what I definitely want to be better at.”

