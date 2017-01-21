Penguins have earned their share of blowout wins this season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins forward Eric Fehr is a big baseball fan. He catches Toronto Blue Jays games on TV whenever he can, but he isn't familiar with the phrase “a fight at the bat rack.”

He is, however, familiar with the sentiment behind it.

A fight at the bat rack happens when an opposing pitcher is struggling and every member of the lineup desperately wants to be the next to step to the plate.

With how explosive the Penguins have been offensively this season, there are times when players on the bench can't wait to be the next to take a shift.

“When you can feel their team is reeling a little bit and they're swimming in the ‘D' zone and struggling to get pucks out, you can't wait to get over the boards,” Fehr said. “You want guys to change right away to give you a chance.”

When the Penguins go on a scoring spree, the result often is a blowout win. Of the 29 victories they have recorded this season, nine have been by a margin of four goals or more.

“We just step on the ice with a vengeance,” winger Carl Hagelin said. “It shows what type of team we can be when we play the way we can.”

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Penguins' collection of blowout wins this season is the victims.

The Rangers have been among the top five teams in the Eastern Conference all season. They Penguins have handed them a pair of five-goal losses.

The 5-0 beating the Penguins laid on San Jose in October was the worst loss of the season for the defending Western Conference champions.

The Carolina Hurricanes were 14-1-1 in their previous 16 home games coming into Friday night. The Penguins dealt them a 7-1 thrashing.

“It's obviously better than doing it to the teams at the bottom of the league, but teams have done it to us, too, and we consider ourselves right at the top,” Fehr said. “I think that's just the way the league is. You're not going to have your best game every night.”

The best thing about the blowout wins, Hagelin said, is the way they get everyone involved in the offense. In Carolina, six players scored goals and 13 recorded at least one point.

“It's good to get a lot of guys on the scoresheet,” Hagelin said. “It gives everybody confidence.”

The Penguins are wary of the potential pitfalls of blowout victories, too.

Fehr noted the third period of such games can get dicey at times.

“The bigger blowout games, like you saw (Friday) night, they almost boil over,” he said. “It turns into not as much of a hockey game.”

Defenseman Ian Cole warned that a blowout victory can give a team too high an opinion of itself.

“Hopefully we don't have the, ‘Oh, wow, we just blew them out. We're the best. We're amazing.' Sometimes you can get into that trap,” Cole said. “I think a win's a win. We just have to think of it in that sense.”

Ultimately, Cole's sentiments fall more in line with the thinking of the coaching staff. The Penguins can't control the final score, necessarily. They can control only how well they play.

“Is our effort there? Is our commitment there? Are we paying attention to the details? Are we working collectively as a group?” coach Mike Sullivan said. “That is our major concern because that is what we can control. As we navigate through the season and go through some of the ebbs and flows, we've been on both sides of it. Our coaching staff is just trying to keep our eye on the right ball so we can give the right feedback to players so we can learn from each experience.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.