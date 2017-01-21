Penguins notebook: Mass. native Sullivan says he's rooting for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Sullivan was born and raised in Marshfield, Mass. His profession, however, dictates it's a good thing for him to have Pittsburgh sports fans on his side.

That put him in an odd spot before Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Steelers and Patriots.

Who, exactly, is the coach rooting for?

The Steelers, he said.

Sort of.

“I know I'm a Boston native and loyalties die hard, but I have to tell you that in my time here in Pittsburgh, I've been overwhelmed by how great a sports town it is,” Sullivan said. “To be part of this fraternity of the major sports in the city is really a privilege. The support we get from the Steelers and Pirates is pretty cool. So, from that standpoint, I certainly am obligated to offer that same support in return.

“But I will enjoy the football game. I can promise you that.”

HBK bounces back

After meeting with Sullivan before Friday's game in Carolina, the famed HBK Line responded with its best game in a while.

Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel each scored a goal, and the line, with Nick Bonino at center, was the team's most effective when measured by shot-based stats.

That hasn't been the case very often this season. Of the 14 line combinations the Penguins used for more than 50 even-strength minutes, HBK ranks 13th in shot-attempt percentage.

Sullivan said Friday's resurgence was because of a renewed commitment to puck support.

“I thought they had more of a collective effort when they were in the battle areas,” Sullivan said. “They were supporting one another, and sometimes you need that support against most of the collapsed coverages, the way the teams are defending in the NHL in today's game.”

Not mad

If Patric Hornqvist was particularly incensed about the punch to the face Carolina goalie Cam Ward gave him with his blocker late in Friday's game, he wasn't showing it after practice Saturday.

He said he didn't think Ward deserved anything more than the two-minute penalty he received.

“It's a 6-1 game, and we just scored and, obviously, I poked him,” Hornqvist said.

3-2-1 contact

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin took part in a full-contact practice Saturday for the first time since breaking his jaw Dec. 27.

“It was good to be able to push people around and get back to a little bit of physicality,” Dumoulin said.

None the worse for wear

Winger Scott Wilson, who left Friday's game in the third period after colliding with Matt Tennyson and falling awkwardly on his left arm, practiced Saturday with no apparent ill effects.

“It was just more of a stinger,” Wilson said. “I saw him at the last second and fell a little bit weird. With the score what it was, I don't think there was any risk of making it worse than it was. I was surprised how good I felt this morning. I'll be good to go for tomorrow.”

Occupational hazard

Root Sports color commentator Bob Errey suffered an injury in the third period Friday night. A puck took a deflection and caught him in the head as he stood in his broadcast position between the team benches. Broadcast partner Paul Steigerwald said Errey received 12 stitches, but was otherwise OK.

Climbing the charts

When he scored in the third period Friday, Evgeni Malkin moved past Jean Pronovost into sole possession of fourth place on the team's all-time goals list with 317. With a second-period goal, Chris Kunitz moved into a tie with Martin Straka for ninth place (165).

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.