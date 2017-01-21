Three periods: Fehr takes center stage

FIRST

TAKING CENTER STAGE

There's a reason wingers don't often switch to center in the NHL, like Eric Fehr did two games ago to fill in for the injured Matt Cullen, and it has nothing to do with carrying the puck or taking faceoffs.

It's because of the increased responsibility centers have in the defensive zone.

At the risk of oversimplifying things, wingers just have to keep track of the opponent's point men. Centers have to be part of a three-man defensive unit down low against an opponent's forward line.

“When you're on the wing, you know which guy's yours and what you have to do,” Fehr said. “(At center), you have to make a lot of reads, and the reads happen in a hurry.”

The early returns on Fehr's switch are positive. While Fehr was on the ice as a winger at even strength in his first 35 games this season, the Penguins were outshot 144-123 and outscored 11-9. In the last two games, with Fehr on the ice at center, they have a 17-8 edge in shots and 2-0 edge in goals.

SECOND

Pens take flight

Carolina coach Bill Peters lauded the Penguins' “aerial game” earlier this week.

Pucks flicked over opposing defensemen and into open space have become scoring chances for the speedy Penguins, and Peters acknowledged there's no easy way to stop such a simple tactic.

“They've got too much speed throughout the lineup,” Peters said. “If you flip it to space often enough, you're going to win some of those. That's just the way it is. … You need a little bit of time to flip a puck, so if you've got enough puck pressure (on the Penguins), you'll be OK there.

“I remember hearing about it five, six, seven years ago, a coach at a conference talking about ‘our aerial game.' Now all of sudden we're flipping pucks. That guy was ahead of his time.”

Coach Mike Sullivan dismissed the idea that his Penguins crafted a new strategy with their chips and flips.

“That tactic has been in the game for a long time,” Sullivan said. “We talk about making space plays and putting pucks to space, creating footraces all over the ice. … I don't think we're the only team that's utilizing that tactic. I think there's a fair amount of that going on in the league.”

THIRD

TOMMY, CAN YOU HEAR ME?

In the past, when Tom Sestito has been called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, it has largely been because a grudge match was upcoming on the Penguins' schedule.

The next time it happens, it might be for a different reason.

Sestito has been one of the Baby Pens' most dangerous scorers this month. In his last nine games coming into Saturday, he had more goals (five) and assists (four) than fighting majors (two).

“He's learning to play with pace,” Baby Pens coach Clark Donatelli told The Citizens' Voice. “He's a big guy, and he's physical, and he's got good hands and can score. He's playing with a lot of confidence right now, and it's really good to see. He's hard to play against.”

OVERTIME

Sid's Scoresheet

After scoring 26 goals in his first 31 games, Sidney Crosby found the back of the net just once in his past eight appearances.

Some shooting percentage regression caught none of the Penguins by surprise. Crosby continues to shoot at a healthy rate, totaling 24 during the eight-game stretch.

More importantly to Sullivan, the Penguins captain has not changed any other part of his game in an effort to restore his scoring touch.

“Sid doesn't always get rewarded on the scoresheet, but he has such an influence on the game and how it's played,” Sullivan said. “He could've easily walked out of (Carolina) with multiple points. I think that's just the nature of Sid's game. He certainly is playing inspiring hockey game-in, game-out for us. … I don't think his influence on the game is reflected on the scoresheet as much.”