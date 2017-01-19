Fehr getting chance to impress Pens with Cullen injured

Eric Fehr has taken shots at one of the lowest rates of his career (1.3 per game) this season, but activity picked up recently.

RALEIGH, N.C. — When he learned earlier this week of his mission to replace Matt Cullen, one of the NHL's best bang-for-the-buck centers, Eric Fehr began to think about how he might contribute a few more nickels and dimes to the Penguins.

He recognized his chance to do that while on a line with Scott Wilson and Chris Kunitz against Montreal on Wednesday.

“You know they're going to be hard on the forecheck and finish their checks,” Fehr said. “You just kind of get in there and try to pick up some loose change. I thought it worked pretty well the whole night.”

As Cullen recovers from a foot injury, a process expected to take three to four weeks, Fehr has an opportunity to continue to restore some faith. Against the Canadiens, he tallied his third goal and tied a season high with four shots for the third time in his last seven game appearances.

Just as importantly, he and his linemates dictated play and finished with a few of the Penguins' best five-on-five shot differentials despite heavy defensive-zone usage. They did their part to establish the kind of depth-driven relentlessness that became common during the 2016 Stanley Cup run.

“I thought Fehrsy's line might've been the best at it (Wednesday),” coach Mike Sullivan said of the Penguins' possession tactics. “Most of the time, when (opponents) get the puck, they're tired, they've got to dump it in and change. That allows us to control territory and momentum.”

Carolina, the Penguins' opponent Friday, tends to strive for a similarly exhausting approach. The Hurricanes dictated the game's terms when they visited PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 28, as they finished with a 46-26 edge in shots. They left with a 3-2 loss largely because of a strong combined goaltending effort from Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray, who suffered a lower-body injury late in the second period.

Every Penguins line struggled that night, but for Fehr, it served as a continuation of his frustrating, season-long trouble with his defensive play.

He joined the organization for the purpose of penalty killing and wearing down opponents with his size and reach. He and Cullen, who also joined the Penguins just ahead of the 2015-16 season, became the most relied-upon forwards for situational defensive-zone deployment.

Cullen put together a career year in 2015-16 and carried that momentum into this season.

Fehr's point production fell to one of the worst rates of his career. He held onto a lineup spot because of his commitment to a selfless, structured style of play.

The development of Wilson, Tom Kuhnhackl and Bryan Rust made Fehr's place in the lineup tenuous. Fehr, Wilson and Kuhnhackl rotated as healthy scratches at different points this season. And Rust invites his recent inclusion into the penalty-killing rotation.

“It's something that's become a focal point of my game, being good on the PK and kind of helping make our PK better,” Rust said. “Hopefully, coach has the confidence in me to keep putting me out there and keep helping me grow in that role as well.”

Until Cullen returns, opportunities will exist for new penalty killers to impress. Fehr, meanwhile, hopes to build some momentum for the team and for himself during his time as the fourth-line center.

“To try to step in and fill (Cullen's) shoes is not really what I'm trying to do,” Fehr said. “I'm trying to play my own game there.

“I actually felt a lot better down the middle than I thought I was going to (on Wednesday). … Playing with Wilson and Kunitz, they made it really easy. They won all of the battles along the walls and got every puck out of the zone that came to them.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.