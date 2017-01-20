Penguins dismantle Hurricanes on the road

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cameron Gaunce fit right in with the cluster of blue-ribbon defensemen swooping around the ice during the Penguins' 7-1 win on Friday night at PNC Arena.

Carolina's lineup included Noah Hanifin, the No. 5 overall pick in 2015; Justin Faulk, a 2010 second-rounder; Brett Pesce, a 2013 third-rounder; Jaccob Slavin, a 2012 fourth-rounder; and even Ron Hainsey, the No. 13 overall selection in 2000. Much of the Hurricanes' hopes for this season and beyond has rested in those blueliners.

Gaunce went in the second round of the 2008 draft as a Colorado selection.

Yet the 26-year-old's effectiveness against Carolina proved remarkable because of all the disappointments and shortfalls that came his way between his draft year and this season.

Through Gaunce and several of their other defenseman, the Penguins continue to reveal how well they utilize unheralded or overlooked blueliners who buy into the basic principles of coach Mike Sullivan's system. Carolina, like Montreal on Wednesday, found itself pinned in its defensive end for long stretches and incapable of exploiting a Penguins defensive corps that lacked Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin.

“It's similar to last year in the fact that we know guys can play down in Wilkes-Barre,” said Conor Sheary, a Baby Pens call-up a season ago who improved his goal total for 2016-17 to 15 with two tallies against Carolina. “So when their number is called and we have a guy go down, I think we all trust that they're going to do the job, and they've been doing great for us.”

The Penguins held Carolina to 28 shots, including 15 over the final two periods. Goalie Matt Murray lost his shutout bid midway through the third.

“I thought the last two games might be two of our best all year just as far as being more difficult to play against, being pesky around the puck and most importantly in our own end zone,” Sullivan said. “We're trying to make sure that we protect all of our positions with a little bit of (defensive) structure.”

Gaunce, who entered this season with one goal and one assist in 20 NHL games played, tallied his second helper in as many games as a Penguin when he fired a shot from the left point on goal.

Carl Hagelin found the rebound for a put-back that extended the visitors' lead to 2-0 and began an offensive onslaught for the Penguins, who headed to the dressing room after 40 minutes with a five-goal lead.

“I don't think me getting points will get me any extra games or anything,” said Gaunce, who signed with the Penguins as a free agent July 1 and received his first call-up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday. “I think it's more of my all-around type game that's going to keep me in the lineup, but it definitely is nice.”

Trevor Daley, the first defenseman the Penguins polished into a game-changer under Sullivan, opened the scoring during a back-and-forth first period when he pulled down Carolina's dump-out attempt and smashed a slap shot past Hurricanes netminder Cam Ward.

Gaunce and Daley's play on the back end allowed the Penguins to consistently tilt the ice in their favor. The Hurricanes generated just nine shot attempts during Gaunce's 13 minutes of five-on-five ice time, and they tallied just 10 during Daley's 16:16.

Much to Sullivan's satisfaction, stellar defense started with the Penguins' puck-hunting forwards. Swarming wingers and centers led to scoring chances for all four of the Penguins' lines. Hagelin struck first on behalf of Nick Bonino's line.

Sheary followed less than six minutes later as a representative of Sidney Crosby's line. Chris Kunitz, the left wing on Eric Fehr's line, buried a shot 18 seconds after Sheary.

Evgeni Malkin made it four for four with an unassisted goal almost seven minutes into the final period.

Gaunce, who before this season last appeared in the NHL in 2013-14, might soon return to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he tallied eight points (two goals, six assists) in 39 games.

Fellow defensive call-ups Chad Ruhwedel and Steve Oleksy might head back to the AHL too, as the injury recoveries for Letang (lower body) and Dumoulin (broken jaw) continue without setbacks.

That's fair, said Gaunce, who asks nothing more of the Penguins' coaching staff.

“The thing Coach Sully talked about at training camp were compete level and how you think the game, and I think those are two things I excel at,” Gaunce said. “So yes, every team wants a puck-moving defenseman, especially if he shoots right, and I'm a left-handed shot who's kind of a jack of all trades and master of none. I think it was just the right fit and the right group.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.