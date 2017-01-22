Penguins notebook: Upcoming schedule forces Sullivan into tough choices

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When it comes to handing out starts to goaltenders, NHL coaches often have the decisions taken out of their hands by schedule makers.

If a team plays games on consecutive days, it almost always will split that pair of starts between its goalies.

Mike Sullivan will not have that external factor guiding his goaltending decisions very often in the second half of the season. The Penguins have 35 games left to play but have only six sets of games on back-to-back days remaining.

With Matt Murray making four consecutive starts, it's clear he has moved into the front seat when it comes to playing time for now. Unless something changes, if Sullivan wants to give starts to Marc-Andre Fleury to keep him sharp, more often than not, it will be because he wants to, not because he has to.

“We've tried to keep both of them involved here as best we can,” Sullivan said. “We're very fortunate to have the quality of goaltenders we have. We believe we have two legitimate No. 1 goaltenders.

“Sometimes it can be a challenge because there isn't enough net for both of them. We're making difficult decisions, but we're very fortunate to have two guys that we know are very capable of helping this team win.”

Terrible dilemma

After being named first star of the Penguins' 5-1 win over Boston on Sunday, Massachusetts native Conor Sheary had a difficult decision in front of him.

If asked, would he wave a Terrible Towel to the crowd when he took a twirl on the ice to accept the honor?

Luckily for Sheary, there was only one towel available in the runway, and Sidney Crosby took it and waved it when he was named third star. Decision time never came.

Dumoulin day-to-day

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who broke his jaw Dec. 27, could be back in the lineup this week, Sullivan said. Dumoulin returned to full-contact practice wearing a modified face shield.

“He's making progress,” Sullivan said. “He's had a couple of days of full contact. He skated again (Sunday) morning. He's feeling better each day that he's on the ice. It's getting to the point that it's day to day and we'll have to make decisions as we go.”

Baffling Bruins

The Bruins have been one of the NHL's greatest mysteries this season.

Their shot-attempt stats indicate they probably are the top possession team in the league, but they've been hanging around the fringes of the playoff picture most of the season. The job status of coach Claude Julien has been the subject of great speculation among Boston media and fans.

Sullivan, however, talks about the Bruins like the analytics darlings they are, not like a team flirting with .500.

“Every team in this league gets challenged by the league at some particular point in the season,” Sullivan said. “Boston's had a little bit of adversity here as of late, but we have a lot of respect for their team and how good they are and how well-coached they are.”

The Penguins will face the Bruins again Thursday.

Employees honored

As part of their 50th anniversary celebration, the Penguins honored six arena employees Sunday who have been on the job longer than the team has been in the NHL.

John Domitrovic is a media-room attendant. John Kruljac is a ticket seller. David Blackburn, David Dorsey Jr., Gary Underwood and William Ross are ticket takers. They started their careers at the Civic Arena between 1961 and 1966.

The employees watched the game from a suite and received a plaque made from the Civic Arena roof and a 50th anniversary jersey.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.