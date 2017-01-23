Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins Sheary earns NHL's No. 1 star honor
Bill West | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Conor Sheary beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the second period Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

The story of Conor Sheary's rise from undrafted college free agent to Penguins standout received a new footnote Monday as the 24-year-old winger claimed the NHL's First Star of the Week honor.

Sheary garnered the award, his first league-wide recognition, after he tallied an NHL-best six goals and nine points in the Penguins' last four games. He had three mutli-goal games.

After finishing with seven goals and three assists in 44 regular-season games as a rookie, Sheary is on pace to become the first Penguins winger to reach 30 goals in a season since Chris Kunitz in 2013-14. He'll enter Tuesday's home game against St. Louis with 17 goals and 34 points in 39 games.

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss and Washington right winger T.J. Oshie took the second and third stars in the NHL's weekly honors.

