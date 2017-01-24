Dumoulin likely in Penguins lineup against Blues

A resemblance to Robocop bugs Brian Dumoulin, but it likely won't keep the Penguins defenseman off the ice on Tuesday night when the St. Louis Blues visit PPG Paints Arena.

Dumoulin, in the final phase of recovery from a surgically repaired broken jaw, worked with one of the three top pairings during the Penguins' morning skate, a sign that he'll likely dress against the Blues. Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Dumoulin is available as a lineup option but did not explicitly say the defenseman will play.

The 25-year-old blueline wore a visor and a protective guard around his mouth, chin and cheeks as he partnered with Chad Ruhwedel at the skate.

“That thing, I'd like to get it off as soon as possible,” Dumoulin said of the guard. “It's not fun playing with that thing. It's a little constricting. But it's better than nothing. Obviously I need it in order to play.”

He suffered the broken jaw when a puck hit him in the face during the Penguins' Dec. 27 game against New Jersey. He participated in full-contact practices for the first time on Saturday and came away encouraged.

“There hasn't been (hesitance) so far from practices and stuff like that,” Dumoulin said. “It was a fluke accident. Obviously it was a puck to the face, and what I'm wearing right now, it's pretty protective. And it's not like I don't know it's there. I can feel the strap on me, so I know it's protected.

“It's one of those (injuries) that I really can't hide it too much. It's not like a shoulder where I can try to stay away from it. It's my jaw, so it should be fine with the protection.”

Kris Letang (lower body) also participated in the morning skate but partnered with the probable healthy scratches, Cameron Gaunce and Steve Oleksy. Sullivan described Letang as improving but not yet cleared.

“He's not full capacity to this point, but he's making significant progress obviously,” Sullivan said.

Letang took one last shift after he suffered his injury during the Jan. 14 game against Detroit. That gave him a sense of both the good and bad of his ailment.

“If I was able to stand on my leg, I don't think it was that bad,” he said. “But it's a significant injury. … Obviously I couldn't (play).”

Asked about a time frame, he answered: “No idea.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.