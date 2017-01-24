Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Blues use size to slow down, shut out Penguins
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Ryan Reaves celebrates his goal in the second period against the Penguins Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby takes a backhand shot past the Blues' Alex Pietrbngelo in the first period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ian Cole checks the Blues' Kyle Brodziak in the first period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and Kevin Shattenkirk close in on the Penguins' Chris Kunitz in the third period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Blues goaltender Carter Hutton makes a save on the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the third period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Scottie Upshall celebrates his goal against the Penguins in the third period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko drives to the net against the Penguins' Olli Maatta in the second period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrates with Ryan Reaves after Reaves' goal in the second period against the Penguins on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Ryan Reaves beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the second period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Blues goaltender Carter Hutton makes a save on the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin in the first period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Alex Pietrangelo and the Penguins' Jake Guentzel fight for position in front of goaltender Carter Hutton in the first period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Scottie Upshall checks the Penguins' Scott Wilson into the boards in the first period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Scottie Upshall celebrates his goal against the Penguins in the third period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

It was a few minutes into the second period Tuesday night, and the Penguins' top line was buzzing around the offensive zone, causing problems for defenders like it has quite a bit in the past few games.

Sidney Crosby was on the right wall, disrupting any kind of breakout St. Louis was planning, when a puck popped free to Conor Sheary. He skated toward the right faceoff dot and prepared to snap a shot on goal.

Sheary, the reigning NHL player of the week, had six goals in his previous four games. The PPG Paints Arena crowd inhaled, ready to roar.

This time was different, though. Colton Parayko, a towering 6-foot-6, 226-pound defenseman, stretched his stick forward with full extension, poking the puck before Sheary could get a shot off.

It was that kind of night for the Penguins. Running into a giant defenseman at nearly every turn, the high-flying Penguins were grounded 3-0 by the big, bad Blues.

“I don't think we got pucks behind them,” Sheary said. “We played in front of them a lot, and they contained us when we were in their zone. I think they played a pretty solid game. We just have to be better.”

The loss snapped a 13-0-1 streak at home for the Penguins and a four-game winning streak overall. They were shut out for the third time this season.

“I just thought it was a night where it was a struggle for our team,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It was one of those nights where I don't think we had a lot of jump. As a result, we didn't execute as well as we have here most recently through this stretch of games.”

In addition to frustrating the Penguins' offensive efforts, St. Louis' bigger players also scored the game's critical goals.

In the first period, on St. Louis' first power play of the game, Parayko, whose slap shot has been clocked at 102 mph, wound up from the top of the left faceoff circle and blasted a puck through goalie Matt Murray.

In the second period, Ryan Reaves, a 6-1, 225-pound heavyweight with 23 goals and 54 fighting majors in his seven-year NHL career, scored on a breakaway.

The Penguins never answered.

“They're tall guys. They've got long levers,” Sullivan said. “By nature of that, sometimes they're hard to play against.”

If the Penguins were going to make any hay against a physically imposing St. Louis defense, they probably needed to do so on the power play. Instead, they went scoreless in five chances.

In the first period, Nick Bonino hit a post with a power-play shot from the slot. In the third period, Evgeni Malkin caught iron on a shot past a Patric Hornqvist screen.

“It's just one of those games where you've got to put your chances in,” Crosby said. “Both teams didn't really get a ton. They capitalized on a couple. We hit some posts. We had some really good looks and didn't put them in. That's the game sometimes. We feel like we can still play better, but there were opportunities.”

The game also featured an interesting matchup in net. Both starting goaltenders, Murray and Carter Hutton, are from Thunder Bay, a town of about 100,000 in western Ontario.

Hutton's 34-save performance was a boon for the Blues. Starter Jake Allen had been pulled from his previous three starts, and St. Louis had the worst team save percentage in the league coming in.

It was the first regulation loss at home this season for Murray, who made 25 stops to fall to 10-1-1.

“It was a bit of a battle of a game, not many chances at either end,” Murray said. “That was the difference in the game. He made the saves and I didn't.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

