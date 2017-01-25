Pens' hottest scorer Sheary not prone to superstition

Conor Sheary emerged as the hottest scorer on the Penguins' top forward line in the past week-plus, but he continued to lag well behind linemates Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust in the number of superstitions he embraced.

Crosby's history in the NHL includes too many quirky habits to list.

Amid his first full season in the league, Rust has added a few new routines to the ones that served him well in his earlier days as a pro.

Sheary counts on Starbucks coffee. That's about it.

The best four-game stretch in the 24-year-old winger's burgeoning NHL career netted him the league's top weekly honor Monday. Fan and media comments about his ability to mentally process action at a speed close to Crosby's grew louder. Yet Sheary, after raising his season totals to 17 goals and 34 points with six goals and nine points during that four-game window, resisted the urge to sustain that success with a bit of superstition.

“I actually try to do something different sometimes to not get mentally caught up in it,” he said. “And that's not just for an individual standpoint. When we're on a winning streak or something, I feel like if you do something different and still have success, it helps to mentally get away from (superstition).”

Such a sentiment might count as blasphemy on a Crosby-led line. The Penguins captain cares greatly about his game-day meals, pads, family interactions, warm-up behavior and most anything else that he believes might affect what happens in games. And Rust, though not a slave to superstition, concedes he needs a few quirky moments on game days to put his mind at ease.

The right winger hustles to get on the ice first at most morning skates and practices. He and Tom Kuhnhackl devote almost an hour to their soccer ball-kickaround competition, “Sewerball.” Games begin before team meetings and continue afterward. And Rust said he must flip a roll of tape as he puts on equipment in the dressing room.

“Guys see me do that, and they're like, ‘What is this guy doing?' ” Rust said. “I throw it up and catch it on the back of my hand. It's just something dumb that I do. ... When I became pro, I started doing it. I was just messing around before a game, and then I had a good game and there it is. It sticks.

“But with Conor, he doesn't have any of those quirky things.”

Sheary actually shares his coffee routine with Scott Wilson. As they carpool to PPG Paints Arena on game days, they stop at the same Starbucks in the North Hills and order the same things, Wilson said. On the road, they still seek out a Starbucks.

But that's about where the intriguing routines end for Sheary. Wilson, who will wear his hat backward instead of forward if he needs a change in karma, lauded his friend's lack of interest in luck.

Sheary's luck likely will change sometime soon. Since the NHL's Christmas break, he has scored on an unsustainable 29.0 percent of his shots (nine goals on 31 shots).

Matt Murray, Sheary's roommate on road trips, anticipates no deviation in the winger's routine when the goal-scoring slows.

“He knows that it doesn't really matter what he does before the game as long as he's ready to go,” Murray said. “He's definitely a pretty normal dude compared to some of these other guys, superstition-wise.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.