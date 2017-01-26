Penguins can't make 1st-period lead stand against Bruins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — In the first period, Trevor Daley went nose to nose with David Backes. In the second period, Backes and Phil Kessel nearly came to blows. Later, Scott Wilson picked up an instigator for allegedly starting a fight with Colin Miller.

Taken individually, none of the incidents had a major influence on the outcome of the game.

“It wasn't like we got caught up in it,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

Taken together, though, they proved a point.

The feisty Bruins used their scrappiness to win one-on-one battles, especially in the second period. The Penguins didn't get to the speed game they prefer nearly as often.

As a result, Brad Marchand scored twice and the Bruins beat the Penguins, 4-3, Thursday night.

The Penguins have lost two in a row. They hit the all-star break with a 30-13-5 record, good for the fourth-best winning percentage after 48 games in franchise history.

“They won puck battles, and as a result, they controlled territory,” Sullivan said. “When you don't win enough puck battles, it's hard to control territory and establish the game you want to play.”

The first period went as well as the Penguins could have expected.

They took a 2-0 lead when Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo deflected in a Justin Schultz centering pass for an own goal and Kessel scored on a power-play one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Sidney Crosby.

After Kessel's goal, the Bruins dominated possession for the rest of the period, going on the power play twice and taking a 14-2 advantage in shot attempts.

They didn't score, but it foreshadowed how the second period would go.

Marchand netted a pair of goals in the first seven minutes to tie the score 2-2.

On the first, he flew up the left wing short-handed and beat goalie Matt Murray to the short side. On the second, he converted the rebound of a David Pastrnak shot after an offensive-zone faceoff win by Patrice Bergeron.

“Anytime you give up a short-handed goal, it's never going to help, especially at that point in the game,” Murray said. “They came out flying after that. Yeah, that was a pretty good turning point. Just another save I need to make.”

After the Bruins took the lead for good on a Riley Nash redirection of a Torey Krug pass midway through the second period, the game turned nasty.

Kessel objected to a hit he took from Backes and gave the Bruins winger a cross-check to the back, nearly leading to a fight.

It was an altercation four months in the making, as Backes publicly took issue with Kessel's now-famous tweet that was critical of USA Hockey during the World Cup in September.

“I don't know,” Kessel said. “They're fighting hard. We're fighting hard. It's hockey, right? You see it once in a while.”

A few minutes later, Wilson received an instigator minor for starting his fight with Miller, and the Bruins converted on the ensuing power play at the start of the third period. Bergeron roofed a puck out of a net-front scramble.

“That was an emotional game,” Sullivan said. “It was a physical game. That's the style they play. We skate. We've got to be ready to play in those types of games, and we have.”

The Penguins tried to mount a comeback in the third.

Midway through the period, physical wingers Patric Hornqvist and Chris Kunitz teamed up to make it 4-3. They worked the puck behind the Bruins net, and Kunitz made a centering pass to Hornqvist, who steered a shot past goalie Tuukka Rask.

The Penguins were awarded two power plays in the final five minutes. A Kunitz shot from the right circle hit a post with about 3 minutes, 30 seconds left.

“I thought we made a push,” Kessel said. “Obviously, it wasn't our best game tonight.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.