Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins can't make 1st-period lead stand against Bruins
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
Bruins defenseman Torey Krug falls over Penguins center Nick Bonino while chasing the puck during the first period Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Boston.
Penguins defenseman Ian Cole collides with Bruins left wing Brad Marchand during the first period Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Boston.
Bruins right wing David Backes knocks Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin to the ice in the second period Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Boston.

Updated 12 minutes ago

BOSTON — In the first period, Trevor Daley went nose to nose with David Backes. In the second period, Backes and Phil Kessel nearly came to blows. Later, Scott Wilson picked up an instigator for allegedly starting a fight with Colin Miller.

Taken individually, none of the incidents had a major influence on the outcome of the game.

“It wasn't like we got caught up in it,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

Taken together, though, they proved a point.

The feisty Bruins used their scrappiness to win one-on-one battles, especially in the second period. The Penguins didn't get to the speed game they prefer nearly as often.

As a result, Brad Marchand scored twice and the Bruins beat the Penguins, 4-3, Thursday night.

The Penguins have lost two in a row. They hit the all-star break with a 30-13-5 record, good for the fourth-best winning percentage after 48 games in franchise history.

“They won puck battles, and as a result, they controlled territory,” Sullivan said. “When you don't win enough puck battles, it's hard to control territory and establish the game you want to play.”

The first period went as well as the Penguins could have expected.

They took a 2-0 lead when Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo deflected in a Justin Schultz centering pass for an own goal and Kessel scored on a power-play one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Sidney Crosby.

After Kessel's goal, the Bruins dominated possession for the rest of the period, going on the power play twice and taking a 14-2 advantage in shot attempts.

They didn't score, but it foreshadowed how the second period would go.

Marchand netted a pair of goals in the first seven minutes to tie the score 2-2.

On the first, he flew up the left wing short-handed and beat goalie Matt Murray to the short side. On the second, he converted the rebound of a David Pastrnak shot after an offensive-zone faceoff win by Patrice Bergeron.

“Anytime you give up a short-handed goal, it's never going to help, especially at that point in the game,” Murray said. “They came out flying after that. Yeah, that was a pretty good turning point. Just another save I need to make.”

After the Bruins took the lead for good on a Riley Nash redirection of a Torey Krug pass midway through the second period, the game turned nasty.

Kessel objected to a hit he took from Backes and gave the Bruins winger a cross-check to the back, nearly leading to a fight.

It was an altercation four months in the making, as Backes publicly took issue with Kessel's now-famous tweet that was critical of USA Hockey during the World Cup in September.

“I don't know,” Kessel said. “They're fighting hard. We're fighting hard. It's hockey, right? You see it once in a while.”

A few minutes later, Wilson received an instigator minor for starting his fight with Miller, and the Bruins converted on the ensuing power play at the start of the third period. Bergeron roofed a puck out of a net-front scramble.

“That was an emotional game,” Sullivan said. “It was a physical game. That's the style they play. We skate. We've got to be ready to play in those types of games, and we have.”

The Penguins tried to mount a comeback in the third.

Midway through the period, physical wingers Patric Hornqvist and Chris Kunitz teamed up to make it 4-3. They worked the puck behind the Bruins net, and Kunitz made a centering pass to Hornqvist, who steered a shot past goalie Tuukka Rask.

The Penguins were awarded two power plays in the final five minutes. A Kunitz shot from the right circle hit a post with about 3 minutes, 30 seconds left.

“I thought we made a push,” Kessel said. “Obviously, it wasn't our best game tonight.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.