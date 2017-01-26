Penguins notebook: Guentzel switches to center as Malkin's fill-in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — From speed to smarts to a finishing touch, there are a lot of attributes making rookie Jake Guentzel an attractive option when coach Mike Sullivan fills out his lineup card.

On Thursday night, Guentzel added another plus to his column: versatility.

After playing left wing for his first 10 games in the NHL, Guentzel moved to center to fill in for Evgeni Malkin, who will be out through the end of the all-star break with a lower-body injury. His wingers to start the game were Scott Wilson and Patric Hornqvist.

Tom Kuhnhackl, a healthy scratch the previous five games, took Wilson's place on the fourth line.

Center was Guentzel's primary position at Nebraska-Omaha, and he split his time pretty evenly between center and the wing while with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL.

Because he's listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Guentzel might be a little small to handle the defensive duties required of an NHL center, but Sullivan said he's comfortable using the 22-year-old in the middle.

“He's a good centericeman,” Sullivan said. “I think one of Jake's strengths is his hockey IQ. He's got real good sense. I think he sees the ice well, and he's a solid two-way player.”

Missing Malkin

Sullivan said Malkin's injury will be reevaluated when the team returns from the all-star break Monday, so it's entirely possible Thursday's game will be the only one the Penguins play without him.

Hornqvist, who played in Boston despite missing Wednesday's practice with a lower-body injury of his own, expressed confidence that the Penguins could weather a longer Malkin absence if necessary.

“Geno's obviously a big part of this team, but some guys have to step up,” Hornqvist said. “We know we have a really deep group. I'm not too worried about that.”

Roster moves

With Malkin out and Hornqvist questionable, the Penguins made a few roster moves just in case.

Defenseman Steve Oleksy cleared waivers and was sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to make room on the roster for center Carter Rowney, who was called up from the Baby Pens. Rowney has scored in five of his last six AHL games.

Rowney took warm-ups but was a healthy scratch and didn't make his NHL debut.

More Murray

Sullivan decided to stick with Matt Murray in net, giving the 22-year-old his sixth consecutive start.

That means Marc-Andre Fleury, who last played Jan. 14 in Detroit, will go at least 16 days between starts.

“We've liked what Matt has done here. We feel like he's got on a little bit of a roll,” Sullivan said. “He had great success against Boston the last time we played them. We just thought it made sense to stay with him.”

Critical Mass

Conor Sheary played his third NHL game at TD Garden, but this one was a little different for the native of Winchester, Mass.

Sheary is a conquering hero now, with a Stanley Cup ring in his pocket and an NHL player of the week award freshly added to his resume.

As such, he had a crowd of Massachusetts media around his locker stall after morning skate.

“It's always nice coming back to your hometown,” Sheary said. He scored the opening goal of the game.

All-star info

Mario Lemieux will coach one of the teams in the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, the league announced. The charity game, which will include retired NHL stars and hockey-playing celebrities such as actor Tim Robbins, will be played at 5:15 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed live on NHL.com. Wayne Gretzky will coach the other team.

The league also announced that Columbus winger Cam Atkinson will take Malkin's place on the Metropolitan Division team for the All-Star Game. Atkinson is among league leaders with 24 goals.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.