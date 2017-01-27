Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Fellow Penguins say no single skill defines Crosby's storied career
Bill West | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Sidney Crosby gets ready for a faceoff during a 5-1 victory over the Bruins on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby works for the puck against the Wild on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

Sidney Crosby needs no additional accolades or achievements to cement his reputation as one of the all-time greats in hockey. Stanley Cups, Olympic gold, the Hart Memorial Trophy, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Art Ross Trophy, the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award — they all are on his resume.

But what is the iconic element nestled in Crosby's still-growing legacy?

When the NHL released its blue-ribbon panel's list of the 100 greatest players in league history Friday night, no doubt existed about the inclusion of Crosby, whose 1.33 points-per-game career average ranked first among qualified active players and fifth all-time. How close the Penguins captain has come to joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr and Gordie Howe in the conversation about the game's best ever invited plenty of debate.

The case for Crosby might benefit from the creation of a distinctive calling card.

“ ‘Best player in the world' is nice,” Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin said.

But Guerin, whose 18-season playing career included stretches as an opponent and teammate of Crosby, paused for several seconds as he pondered what part of the center's game will define his legacy and stand out in the debate about hockey's best in history.

“If you look at some of the goals he's scored, his skill level is incredible. I mean, how many goals did he score from his knees or his backhand shots or batting them out of the air?” Guerin said. “Things that are pretty unique from a hockey player, he does them on a regular basis. I don't know how you'd categorize that.”

Conor Sheary became one of many teammates to echo sentiments about Crosby's backhand.

“He's the best I've ever seen with his backhand,” Sheary, who specifically cited Crosby's shots to the top corners. “Aside from the shooting, the passing on his backhand is so accurate. It's almost like he's passing on his forehand. I think that's something you have to get used to when you're playing with him. You have to be prepared for it.”

Defenseman Ian Cole offered a trove of insight on the ways in which the Penguins captain rises above the rest of the league's active players. The trouble, Cole concluded, is signature styles or acts already abound.

“There have been great players that have done great things before, and I think he has built on all of them,” Cole said. “I just think he's such a complete power forward, two-way guy that it's tough to say he does this one thing really well. He's just really good at everything.

“The way he can skate through traffic, the way he can hang onto the puck in traffic, maybe that's Peter Forsberg-esque, I don't know.

“He's great behind the net, which is already taken.”

Indeed, any NHL player who carries the puck behind the net in the offensive zone enters “Gretzky's office.”

Whoever finishes a game with a goal, an assist and a fighting major completes a “Gordie Howe hat trick.”

Lemieux's most famous individual act, five goals scored five ways, might receive a catchy label with his name on it if anyone else ever achieves it.

Orr's end-to-end play elevated the possibilities for and purposes of NHL defensemen.

Even goaltender Patrick Roy, often one of the first names mentioned in all-time-great debates, made a lasting mark by popularizing the modern butterfly save techniques.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan mentioned intangibles as part of what makes Crosby incomparable.

“I've been around the game a long time and have coached a lot of players, and I don't know that I've been around a player with the approach that Sid takes to the game every day,” Sullivan said. “We're fortunate that we have the opportunity to watch him not only in games but in practice every day and how he goes about growing and developing his game. ... I really admire Sid and his daily endeavors.”

Tribune-Review staff writer Jonathan Bombulie contributed. Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.