Fellow Penguins say no single skill defines Crosby's storied career

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NHL career leaders in points per game (NHL players with at least 500 career points):

Sidney Crosby needs no additional accolades or achievements to cement his reputation as one of the all-time greats in hockey. Stanley Cups, Olympic gold, the Hart Memorial Trophy, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Art Ross Trophy, the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award — they all are on his resume.

But what is the iconic element nestled in Crosby's still-growing legacy?

When the NHL released its blue-ribbon panel's list of the 100 greatest players in league history Friday night, no doubt existed about the inclusion of Crosby, whose 1.33 points-per-game career average ranked first among qualified active players and fifth all-time. How close the Penguins captain has come to joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr and Gordie Howe in the conversation about the game's best ever invited plenty of debate.

The case for Crosby might benefit from the creation of a distinctive calling card.

“ ‘Best player in the world' is nice,” Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin said.

But Guerin, whose 18-season playing career included stretches as an opponent and teammate of Crosby, paused for several seconds as he pondered what part of the center's game will define his legacy and stand out in the debate about hockey's best in history.

“If you look at some of the goals he's scored, his skill level is incredible. I mean, how many goals did he score from his knees or his backhand shots or batting them out of the air?” Guerin said. “Things that are pretty unique from a hockey player, he does them on a regular basis. I don't know how you'd categorize that.”

Conor Sheary became one of many teammates to echo sentiments about Crosby's backhand.

“He's the best I've ever seen with his backhand,” Sheary, who specifically cited Crosby's shots to the top corners. “Aside from the shooting, the passing on his backhand is so accurate. It's almost like he's passing on his forehand. I think that's something you have to get used to when you're playing with him. You have to be prepared for it.”

Defenseman Ian Cole offered a trove of insight on the ways in which the Penguins captain rises above the rest of the league's active players. The trouble, Cole concluded, is signature styles or acts already abound.

“There have been great players that have done great things before, and I think he has built on all of them,” Cole said. “I just think he's such a complete power forward, two-way guy that it's tough to say he does this one thing really well. He's just really good at everything.

“The way he can skate through traffic, the way he can hang onto the puck in traffic, maybe that's Peter Forsberg-esque, I don't know.

“He's great behind the net, which is already taken.”

Indeed, any NHL player who carries the puck behind the net in the offensive zone enters “Gretzky's office.”

Whoever finishes a game with a goal, an assist and a fighting major completes a “Gordie Howe hat trick.”

Lemieux's most famous individual act, five goals scored five ways, might receive a catchy label with his name on it if anyone else ever achieves it.

Orr's end-to-end play elevated the possibilities for and purposes of NHL defensemen.

Even goaltender Patrick Roy, often one of the first names mentioned in all-time-great debates, made a lasting mark by popularizing the modern butterfly save techniques.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan mentioned intangibles as part of what makes Crosby incomparable.

“I've been around the game a long time and have coached a lot of players, and I don't know that I've been around a player with the approach that Sid takes to the game every day,” Sullivan said. “We're fortunate that we have the opportunity to watch him not only in games but in practice every day and how he goes about growing and developing his game. ... I really admire Sid and his daily endeavors.”

Tribune-Review staff writer Jonathan Bombulie contributed. Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.