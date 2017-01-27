Penguins notebook: Lemieux, Gretzky, Orr agree Howe was greatest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The NHL's list of the 100 greatest players in league history, which was scheduled to be revealed late Friday night in Los Angeles, is sure to spark debate.

The game's three greatest living players did not disagree on two key points, however, when they met the media before the list was revealed.

Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr called Gordie Howe the greatest player to ever lace up skates.

“He could play any way that you wanted out there ... great goal scorer, tough, as we all know, and always taking care of business,” Lemieux said. “But he was truly a great ambassador for the game. He loved the game. He played until he was 51 years old, and that's pretty rare these days except for (Jaromir) Jagr, my buddy.”

They also agreed Sidney Crosby is the top active player in the game.

“Now he's starting to score some goals this year, leading the league in scoring,” Lemieux said. “He's just a special player that comes along not too often. I've been very lucky to have him at my house for a few years as a tenant, and to be able to watch him every night is very special.”

Early stars

The NHL announced the first 33 members of the 100-player list, players whose careers took place mostly before expansion in 1967, earlier this month.

Two Penguins players — Andy Bathgate and Tim Horton — were included.

Bathgate, who spent most of his career with the Rangers, joined the expansion Penguins as a 35-year-old in 1967-68. He scored the first goal in franchise history and led the team in scoring during the inaugural season.

Horton, a Maple Leafs legend, played one season for the Penguins at age 41 in 1971-72.

Shooting stars

During the NHL's All-Star skills competition Saturday night, Crosby will be taking part in the most star-studded event of all.

Crosby will be one of five No. 1 overall draft picks in the accuracy shooting contest, joining Toronto's Auston Matthews, Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Chicago's Patrick Kane and the Islanders' John Tavares.

Winnipeg's Patrik Laine, Buffalo's Kyle Okposo and Los Angeles' Jeff Carter also will compete.

Rowney down

The Penguins made a roster move Friday, sending center Carter Rowney back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. Rowney was in the lineup for the Baby Pens in Utica on Friday night.

Rowney was called up Thursday morning when it was unclear whether Patric Hornqvist would be able to play in Boston that night. Hornqvist played through a lower-body injury, so Rowney was a healthy scratch.

Whether the Penguins will need to call up Rowney or another Wilkes-Barre/Scranton player when the all-star break ends Monday depends on the status of Evgeni Malkin, who is out with a lower-body injury.

If Malkin is on track to play Tuesday against Nashville, no call-up will be required.