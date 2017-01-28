Penguins pair Crosby, Malkin still give opponents fits after decade in NHL

Opposing centers who had the most five-on-five ice time against Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in 2016-17:

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher stood at the front of the media room at Canadian Tire Centre on the morning of Jan. 12 with an opportunity to hint at a grand plan for how to contain the Penguins and their star centers, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, later that night.

Boucher, in his first season with the Senators, built his reputation in the NHL with a maddening 1-3-1 system he installed as a first-time head coach in Tampa Bay in 2010-11 — the season in which the Lightning beat the Penguins in the playoffs. In recent weeks, Ottawa had begun to find success with a similar dull, defensive style.

With media members asking about matchups, Boucher tackled the subject of brilliance, but not in reference to himself.

“You put Sidney against anybody, and he'll make anybody look bad,” Boucher said. “And Malkin, he's still one of the very, very best players in the league. He's so big and can handle the puck, protect it, so it's tough to play against.”

During the past decade, opposing coaches and players have made that general observation again and again. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are generational talents, and they continue to remind the NHL of that this season as they hold two of the league's top three spots in scoring at the All-Star break. Only once (2008-09) have both finished a season in the top 10 in points.

Such productivity suggests no one in the league has found a way to solve the trouble created by the tandem. But friends and foes have developed defensive theories during Malkin and Crosby's decade together.

Hours before St. Louis became just the third opponent this season to hold Malkin and Crosby pointless, Blues defenseman and former Penguin Robert Bortuzzo attempt to distinguish what to watch against each center.

“If you're sitting back and you don't trust your skating, you really have no chance (against Malkin),” Bortuzzo said. “That's where he'll just make you either look silly or go around you.

“Sid, to me, is an offensive-zone, territorial guy. Don't get me wrong, he'll beat you off the rush. He'll beat you a million different ways. But Geno has that ability to kind of make you look silly. It's a deceptive speed and skill that's very unique to the league.”

Subtle differences in style produced similar results up to All-Star weekend, which Crosby participated in and Malkin sat out because of a lower-body injury.

The Penguins captain has a league-leading 28 goals and 55 points in 42 games. The rate at which he generates shots on goal (10.21 per 60 minutes of ice time) ranks as his highest since 2011-12 (11.09), according to www.Corsica.hockey. And Crosby's unblocked shot attempts come from a closer average distance (20.83 feet) than at any point since the league began tracking the metric.

Malkin, meanwhile, sits in a tie for sixth in goals (22) and a tie for fourth in assists (32). His shot rate (10.17) ranks as his best since 2011-12 (12.97). And his average unblocked shot attempt distance (22.79 feet) betters his previously shortest mark (26.51 in 2011-12) by almost four feet.

Shorter shot distances capture the willingness of both centers to go to what coach Mike Sullivan often calls “the battle areas” around the net.

Ottawa's Derick Brassard, who often handled high-end matchup duties during his three-plus seasons with the New York Rangers, credited the Penguins' coaching change for complicating the already difficult task of containing Crosby and Malkin.

“I see (Crosby) going into tough areas a lot more,” Brassard said. “He found a way to score a lot more goals and in different ways.

“When you look at the power play, (Crosby) is playing in the slot. Usually he was playing on the half-wall there with Malkin, like exchanging a few times. … He's really strong on his skates. That's what makes it really hard, is when he's at full speed and you have to try to be on top of him and slow him down a little bit.”

Sullivan's presence also has led to the “Just play” mantra that helped Malkin and Crosby better tolerate agitation. But those who know Malkin and Crosby — as teammates or opponents — question whether bothering the stars ever sufficed as a strategy.

“I've seen him awaken from a slumber sometimes and do some pretty amazing things,” Carolina's Jordan Staal said of Crosby. “He was maybe a little quiet, someone annoyed him, and he got going.”

Eric Fehr, who spent nine seasons with Washington before joining the Penguins in the summer of 2015, echoed that view as he spoke about Malkin.

“Just don't wake Geno up,” Fehr said. “When you get Geno ticked off, he turns into beast mode, and then he's really hard to stop. It was generally, ‘Leave him alone, and let him sleep as much as possible.' ”

Staff writer Jonathan Bombulie contributed. Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.