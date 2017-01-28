Penguins notebook: Despite 6 selections to team, Crosby chases 1st All-Star Game point

Due to four injuries and two Olympic tournaments that preempted the event, Sidney Crosby will be playing in the NHL All-Star Game for just the second time in his career Sunday despite having been chosen for it six times.

In his previous All-Star appearance, Crosby had no points in a 12-9 Eastern Conference loss in Dallas in 2007.

“I was off the sheet. I don't think I touched the puck very much,” Crosby said. “I'd love to at least get a point here in the All-Star Game so I can say I played in it.”

At the All-Star Game in Dallas, Crosby was a youngster of just 20, playing in his second NHL season. This time, he's 29 and surrounded by some stars, such as Toronto's Auston Matthews, Winnipeg's Patrik Laine and Edmonton's Connor McDavid, a decade his junior.

Crosby doesn't often mention holding off the rise of a younger generation as one of his primary motivations, but he hinted in that direction Saturday.

“There's probably different things that motivate you every year, but at the end of the day, you just want to be at your best,” Crosby said. “You really do want to see them have success. When they're playing well, I think the energy and that enthusiasm, even though you're not on the same team, seeing that, it's fun. Maybe, in a way, it does push you to be better.”

Crosby's previous All-Star appearance marked the first time he was teammates with archrival Alex Ovehckin. They'll be teammates again on the Metropolitan Division side Sunday.

“I've seen him enough,” Crosby said. “I've seen the way he shoots the puck. Gotta make sure you find him. Over the blue line, it's got a chance to go in. It's tough playing against him. Try to take advantage of playing with him.”

Crosby the champ

True to his ultra-competitive nature, Crosby provided nothing less than the best in the two skills events in which he participated Saturday.

Crosby took part in the accuracy shooting contest and smashed the four targets with five shots in 10.73 seconds, best among the field. His performance came right after Toronto rookie Auston Matthews wowed the crowd when he hit all four targets with five shots in 12.28 seconds.

Matthews also found himself outdone by Crosby when each took part in the puckhandling competition of the team relays. The Penguins captain kept control of the puck as he perfectly weaved through each orange obstacle during the heat for the Metropolitan team, which won the event. Matthews lost control during his turn with the Atlantic team.

Crosby remarked earlier in the day that the infusion of young stars has kept him hungry for success. But he also sympathized with the weight of hype shouldered by Matthews and other phenoms.

“It's great to see young guys come in with the expectations they have and play the way they are,” Crosby said. “I can relate to being in that situation.”

State of the league

In his annual address before the All-Star Game, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman talked more about things that aren't happening than things that are.

Amid reports that owner Peter Karmanos is open to selling all of the Carolina Hurricanes franchise, not just a portion as he had suggested in the past, Bettman said the team is not moving to Quebec City or anywhere else.

In reaction to news that some NBA jerseys will have ads on them next season, Bettman called NHL sweaters sacred ground.

“It would take an unusual circumstance, which I would define as a lot of money that I'm having trouble comprehending right now, for us to even be thinking about it,” Bettman said.

The issues surrounding player participation in the Olympics remain unchanged. If the IIHF doesn't pay for all player expenses, talks will go nowhere, Bettman said. If they do, owners will have to decide whether they feel the disruption to the season and a compressed schedule is worth it.

Odds and ends

Wayne Gretzky will fill in for Columbus' John Tortorella as coach for the Metropolitan Division. Tortorella will miss the game to deal with an illness to a family dog. … Root Sports will broadcast the AHL skills competition Sunday and all-star game Monday. Goalie Tristan Jarry and defenseman David Warsofsky will represent the Baby Pens.