Tomlinisms to help Steelers fans catch up on Pens season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's not something defenseman Ian Cole dealt with during his last few seasons with the St. Louis Blues. The NFL team in that town wasn't exactly a Super Bowl contender.

Now in Pittsburgh, Cole has been confronted with a harsh reality of the pro sports calendar.

In the Steel City, in a lot of ways, hockey season doesn't really begin until Steelers season ends.

Coming out of the all-star break, as the Penguins will when they resume practice Monday afternoon before hosting the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, the spotlight on the team will be a little bit brighter.

Once the calendar flips to February, Cole will start to get recognized a little more often at the gas station. He'll be asked to sign a few more autographs at the grocery store. There will be a couple more microphones and cameras in his face in the locker room after practice.

Cole said he tries not to get caught up in the fame-related parts of his job, but ultimately, he doesn't mind it.

“If we're getting more attention, that probably means we're doing our jobs well,” Cole said. “We want people in the stands and we want to create fans.”

For fans too wrapped up in the Steelers' late-season run to pay much attention to the Penguins, here is a look at what the team accomplished so far this season and what lies ahead. To ease the transition from hockey to football, allow some of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's pet phrases frame the discussion.

The standard is the standard

All in all, the Penguins are in a strong position with less than three months left in the regular season. At 30-13-5, they're 10 points ahead of where they were at this time last year.

Above the line

The Penguins have been an offensive juggernaut so far. They're first in the league in goals per game (3.54) and second in shots (34.4). They're 20-3-2 at home.

Below the line

They've not been anywhere near as effective defensively. The Penguins are 23rd in the league in goals allowed per game (2.92) and 27th in shots allowed (32.4). They're 10-10-3 on the road.

Splash plays

Sidney Crosby made the biggest splash, leading the league with 28 goals. He's on pace for the second 50-goal season of his career. Evgeni Malkin is having a big year too, ranking third in the league in scoring with 54 points. Conor Sheary is having a breakout year with 17 goals.

Unleash hell in December

The Penguins went 11-1-2 in December. Justin Schultz led all NHL defensemen in scoring during the month with 17 points to rejuvenate his career and emerge as a difference-maker on the blue line.

Live in your fears

The No. 1 thing the Penguins should fear is a rash of injuries on defense. Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin and Trevor Daley missed time with various ailments. Depth on the blue line is probably atop general manager Jim Rutherford's wish list before the March 1 trade deadline.

Next man up

Matt Murray has overtaken Marc-Andre Fleury for the top spot on the goaltending depth chart, starting the team's last six games before the all-star break. Rutherford could move Fleury before the deadline, but it's a complicated transaction, and it's imperative he not get caught without goaltending depth heading into the playoffs.

Iron sharpens iron

Despite their enviable record, the Penguins are closer to the fourth-place Rangers in the Metropolitan Division standings than they are first-place Washington or second-place Columbus. Because the division is so stacked, the Penguins will have to avoid slumps to keep pace with the leaders.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.