Crosby scores 1st All-Star goal in Metro Division win

LOS ANGELES — Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4 minutes, 58 seconds to play, and fill-in coach Wayne Gretzky and captain Sidney Crosby led the Metropolitan Division to a 4-3 victory over the Pacific Division on Sunday in the final match of the revamped NHL All-Star Game.

Columbus' Cam Atkinson scored the tying goal for the Metropolitans in the four-team, three-on-three divisional tournament format introduced to the midseason classic last season. Washington goalie Braden Holtby then made several big saves to secure the win for his 11-man team, which will split a $1 million prize.

Simmonds, the Flyers' first-time All-Star, was named the game's MVP after he put the Metropolitans ahead. The goal completed a hat trick for the former Kings forward, who is still well-liked in Los Angeles after he was traded to Philadelphia in 2011.

Simmonds and Atkinson, a late addition to the team in place of the injured Evgeni Malkin, scored three goals apiece.

“When you get to the finals, you're there. You might as well try to win,” Crosby said. “You can see the intensity, guys backchecking and blocking shots, it started to get a little more serious.”

It was just the second All-Star appearance by Crosby, who hadn't been healthy for the game since 2007. Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were played together by Gretzky, who stepped in to coach the Metropolitan team when Columbus' John Tortorella couldn't attend the weekend festivities due to an ailing dog.

The Great One even played a significant role in the outcome: Gretzky challenged an apparent goal by the Pacific in the final minutes and got it successfully taken off the board when Edmonton's Connor McDavid was ruled offside.

“Who would have thought the offside rule would come into play?” Crosby said. “You need the bounces if you're going to win.”

In the Metropolitan Division's semifinal match, a 10-6 victory over the Atlantic, Crosby scored his first All-Star goal when he beat Boston goalie Tuukka Rask with a backhand shot. Crosby also set up Ovechkin for a goal with a pinpoint pass for a slam dunk at the post.

The longtime rivals chatted amiably throughout the weekend's activities. After the game, Ovechkin joked they'd become “best friends.”

“He's into it,” Crosby said. “You don't have to remind him to be competitive or go out there and try extra hard. He wants to win. You see that enthusiasm. You see what makes him so good. It's how bad he wants it, but also how much he loves the game. That's a big part of why he's able to do what he does year after year.”

In keeping with the rivals-becoming-friends theme, Crosby said he would even allow himself to be happy for the success of Simmonds, a member of the hated Flyers.

With a condition.

“For a quick moment. A brief moment,” Crosby said. “It's funny. It's going to be a quick turnaround here. We're going to be playing against them and it'll be heated and we'll be in scrums in a few days, but I think we all share the way we love playing the game and we love being a part of this.”

The All-Stars got an additional thrill before the game when roughly half of the 100 greatest players in NHL history stood in a line on the ice and shook hands with the current players during introductions. The greats then dropped a ceremonial first puck for each of the 44 All-Stars.

The Pacific won last year in Nashville in the first edition of the open-ice format designed to inject excitement and goal-scoring a sometimes staid exercise. The formula worked again at Staples Center, but the two finalists tightened up their defense with real money on the line in the final minutes.

The Metropolitans scored three goals in 19 seconds during their semifinal, including two goals five seconds apart by Columbus' Seth Jones and New Jersey's Taylor Hall.