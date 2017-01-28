Three periods: Many facets to Crosby's legacy

First

A LEGACY OF AWARENESS

With Sidney Crosby being named to the NHL's list of the top 100 players in league history, there has been some discussion this weekend of his legacy.

Will he be remembered for having the game's best backhand? His ability to protect the puck with immense lower-body strength? His competitiveness? The fact his accomplishments helped save hockey in Pittsburgh?

All of those things will be part of the story, of course, but there's one other aspect of Crosby's impact that shouldn't be forgotten.

His battle with a head injury that cost him the better part of two seasons from 2010-12 helped change the way hockey looks at concussions.

“I think the awareness has really helped,” Crosby said Saturday. “I think players understand the difference between symptoms and understanding that playing through things is not necessarily going to help. I think the teams understand that. The more we learn, I think the better everyone is able to understand how things work.”

— Jonathan Bombulie

SECOND

Tilt-a-Whirl

Any line centered by Crosby serves the purpose of generating scoring chances and limiting the opposition's time with the puck. A season ago, the trio of Crosby, Chris Kunitz and Patric Hornqvist tilted the ice in its favor better than any longstanding line in the league.

Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust replaced Kunitz and Hornqvist as Crosby's wingers for much of this season, and while the three forwards found success as scorers, they've endured ebbs and flows with puck possession.

In games since the end of their bye week, the Penguins allowed more five-on-five shot attempts than they generated with Crosby, Sheary and Rust on the ice five times in 10 opportunities, according to www.Corsica.hockey. The line finished with the worst shot attempt differential of any of the team's forward trios in those five times. It had the best shot attempt differential of any Penguins line just twice, most recently Jan. 14 against Detroit.

—Bill West

Third

TAKING PUNISHMENT

When Evgeni Malkin missed Thursday's game in Boston — and he won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game — with a lower-body injury, it was a reminder of his injury history. He's missed an average of about 20 games per season over the last seven years.

It's also a reminder of the amount of physical abuse Malkin takes.

Defenseman Ian Cole recalled a particular shift when he was trying to defend Malkin while playing for the Blues.

“I'm giving him as hard a cross-check as I can right on his hips and he just keeps going back and forth to the goal line, back behind the net, to the goal line, back behind the net,” Cole said. “He went back and fourth three, four times. Eventually, he makes a play out.

“I was like, ‘Man, usually I can knock anybody in the league down with a couple good cross-checks.' This guy, I'm hammering on him, had to be 20 hard cross-checks right to hips, hard.”

— Jonathan Bombulie

OVERTIME

MANAGING MINUTES

Defenseman Justin Schultz on Tuesday against St. Louis surpassed 25 minutes of ice time for just the third time in 81 games with the Penguins. The other two instances came Jan. 14 and Dec. 16, signs of the Penguins' increasing faith in Schultz.

During his 248 games with Edmonton, Schultz exceeded 25 minutes a total of 48 times, according to hockey-reference.com.

Schultz suspects his discouraging time with the Oilers might've gone differently if he knew then what he learned about himself with the Penguins.

“I just didn't get off to a good start in Edmonton, and when your confidence isn't that high, you're holding the stick tight and not trusting your reads, your gaps, your skating, all of the stuff that got you there,” Schultz said. “I was just trying to be in the lineup at the start of this year, make the team. I wasn't really worried about any other things, just trying to help the team. It's what I've tried to do, and it's worked.”

—Bill West