Penguins

Penguins notebook: With role and future in question, Fleury lives day-to-day
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury deflects the puck as the Lightning's Alex Killorn and the Penguins' Trevor Daley skate to the crease during the first period Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Devils' Beau Bennett in the second period Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury enters the de facto second half of the NHL season with no idea what his immediate future holds.

Fleury doesn't know when his next start will come, and he doesn't know if that start will be his last in a Penguins uniform.

With Matt Murray starting the team's last six games before the All-Star break, Fleury hasn't played since Jan. 14. He said he didn't really have an opinion about how much time between starts is too much.

“I don't count days,” he said. “I go one at a time, try to have a good practice and see tomorrow.”

General manager Jim Rutherford will have to address his team's goaltending situation in some form or fashion before June's expansion draft. If he decides to make an in-season move, the March 1 trade deadline looms.

“I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know if anything will happen,” Fleury said. “I'll just try to enjoy my days here and be ready when I have a chance to play. There's still a lot of hockey to play before that deadline. I guess we'll see.”

Letang closer

Defenseman Kris Letang went through a full practice Monday, working extensively on the power play, and could return from a lower-body injury suffered Jan. 14 on Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Letang's status will be a game-time decision.

“I felt pretty good out there,” Letang said. “It's another step in the right direction.”

Malkin still out

Evgeni Malkin, who missed last Thursday's game in Boston with a lower-body injury, did not practice Monday, but his absence is not expected to be long-term in nature.

“He's still rehabbing off ice, but he is making progress,” Sullivan said. “He is feeling a lot better, so we're hopeful that we'll get him on the ice here soon.”

No days off

After playing in Sunday's All-Star Game in Los Angeles, flying back across the country and getting home at around 1:30 a.m., Sidney Crosby was a full participant in practice.

“I obviously gave him the option. He wanted to skate today,” Sullivan said. “It doesn't surprise me, knowing Sid and how he approaches his job. He just has an appetite to be the best.”

Crosby shrugged off the suggestion that he might have wanted to rest Monday, saying he might sit out a practice later this week.

“Just getting ready for tomorrow,” Crosby said.

A vote for Geno

Winger Phil Kessel wasn't on the blue-ribbon panel that selected the NHL's list of the 100 greatest players in league history that was revealed at the All-Star Game. If he had been, Malkin would have received his vote.

“He should be there, obviously,” Kessel said. “It is what it is, but in my books, he is.”

Ready to debut

After a brief stay with the Baby Pens over the weekend, center Carter Rowney was called back up from the AHL on Monday. He skated in practice with wingers Carl Hagelin and Patric Hornqvist and appears likely to make his NHL debut Tuesday night.

“A lot of emotions running high,” Rowney said. “I'm just trying to keep them down and stay collected and calm.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.comor via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

