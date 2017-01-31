Hornqvist settles into old role, scores twice in Penguins' victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patric Hornqvist was back in his old neighborhood on the Penguins lineup card Tuesday night.

He didn't need to use a GPS to get around. Knew all the shortcuts. Saw a lot of faces he recognized.

He had a nice time. He might stay for a while.

Reunited with Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary on a line that had a great deal of success in last season's playoffs, Hornqvist scored a pair of second-period goals as the Penguins beat the Nashville Predators, 4-2.

Trevor Daley and Chris Kunitz also scored for the Penguins, who broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 21-3-2 at home this season. The Penguins host Columbus in a Metropolitan Division showdown Friday night.

With Evgeni Malkin out with a lower-body injury, the Penguins shuffled their top three lines.

Hornqvist took his familiar spot on the right wing with Crosby and Sheary.

Another trio with a successful past, the HBK line, was broken up. Jake Guentzel took Carl Hagelin's place with Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel. Call-up Carter Rowney, making his NHL debut, was between Hagelin and Bryan Rust.

In the early going, perhaps because they were coming off a three-day All-Star break, perhaps because they were breaking in new lines, the Penguins looked a little rusty.

They played the Predators to a territorial standstill in the first period, but fell behind 1-0 when Calle Jarnkrok backhanded a puck out of the net-front scramble between the pads of goalie Matt Murray.

The Penguins' offensive efforts were jump-started by the only line that had played together recently, the fourth, with Eric Fehr centering Kunitz and Scott Wilson.

With less than four minutes left in the first period, Wilson deflected an Ian Cole shot from the left point into the skates of Jarnkrok. It caromed to Kunitz in the slot, and he whipped a shot in under the crossbar to tie the score 1-1.

The Penguins were generally pleased with their first 48 games before the All-Star break. After all, they were 30-13-5. Coach Mike Sullivan, however, lamented his team wasn't hard enough to play against, not consistently anyway.

They were giving up too many scoring chances and not making life difficult enough for opposing puck-carriers.

In the second period, the Penguins were plenty hard to play against, as the Predators would undoubtedly attest. In the first half of the period, the Penguins held a 10-2 advantage in shots and a 20-9 edge in shot attempts.

They also scored three unanswered goals to essentially put the game away.

The first came on a slap shot by Daley.

With Hagelin and Fehr working along the right-wing boards to advance the puck through the neutral zone, a blur dressed in black and gold flashed up the middle of the ice.

It was Daley. He took a pass from Hagelin, skated across the blue line and beat goalie Pekka Rinne with a blast to the glove side.

All five of Daley's goals this season have come on slap shots. He's tied with Malkin for the team lead in slap-shot goals.

From there, Hornqvist gave his former team fits.

Off an offensive-zone faceoff with about nine minutes left in the period, Hornqvist took a pass from Crosby behind the net and stuffed a wraparound shot under Rinne's right skate.

About five minutes later, Hornqvist struck on the power play. A deflected Nick Bonino shot from the slot bounced to Hornqvist near the right post, and he flipped a shot past Rinne's glove to give the Penguins a 4-1 lead.

Colin Wilson tacked on a third-period power-play goal for the Predators to make it 4-2, but they got no closer.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.