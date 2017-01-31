Penguins notebook: Letang not looking to pace himself in return

The only pacing Kris Letang cared to ponder after Tuesday's morning skate involved the tempo of the night's game against Nashville.

Back in the Penguins' lineup for the first time since Jan. 14, Letang looked to patrol the blue lines in his typically tenacious manner. The lower-body injury that caused him to leave early in the first period against Detroit a little more than two weeks ago gave him little reason to ease into the action.

“Why would I pace myself?” he said. “You want to go as hard as you can. You want to build your conditioning. The game prepares you. Practice is not the same.”

Letang made similar declarations twice earlier this season as he worked through injury recoveries. An upper-body ailment caused him to miss five games in late October. A different lower-body injury led to a seven-game absence in December. This latest lower-body trouble caused Letang to miss the Penguins' last six games.

Coach Mike Sullivan never shied away from lofty workloads during Letang's previous two returns this season. The 29-year-old defenseman logged a team-high 23 minutes, 20 seconds in his first game back from the October injury, and he played a team-high 25:40 upon rejoining the lineup in December. Sullivan shared no alternative plan for Letang after Tuesday's morning skate, even as he classified the defenseman as a “gametime decision.”

“It's hard to ease him in,” Sullivan said. “He's a real fit guy, and I know he prides himself on that. So when he does go in our lineup, he's ready to play the minutes that we give him. But he's a tough guy to ease in because he's such an impact player. It's hard not to put him on the ice when he's on the bench.”

Balancing act

Sullivan has long desired what he describes as “balance” throughout his four forward lines. But with Malkin out of the Penguins' lineup with a lower-body injury for an unknown amount of time, can Sullivan still afford to spread his scoring talent out over three or four lines? Affirmative, the coach answered.

“Obviously (Malkin) is a hard guy to replace because he's an elite player,” Sullivan said. “But we do believe we have the depth that we can put four lines on the ice that have the ability to score.”

Though he gave no indication on a timetable, Sullivan described Malkin's off-ice rehab results as encouraging.

Neal's social agenda

There's no denying Nashville winger James Neal looked forward to the Predators' stop in Pittsburgh as an opportunity to catch up with his pal and former center, Malkin. The duo flourished together during three-plus seasons from 2010-14).

But Neal also hoped to connect with a former teammate he described as a mentor during his two-plus seasons (2008-11) with Dallas: defenseman Trevor Daley.

“(He) helped me when I was a young kid growing up with Dallas,” said Neal, the Stars' second-round draft pick in 2005. “I was really happy to see him win the Stanley Cup. He was a great guy for me. … He's an underrated player I think his whole career. I think now people are starting to see how skilled he is, how good he is as a player.”

Time to shine

At 27 years old, Carter Rowney likely earned a pass on any rookie pranks from his Penguins teammates. But the versatile forward might not have minded it if he did end up on the receiving end of a welcome-to-the-big-leagues joke.

Rowney on Tuesday landed in an NHL lineup for the first time in his career. He received his first call-up the day before the Penguins went into the All-Star break, but he did not dress against Boston.

His parents, brother and wife came to PPG Paints Arena to see his debut, during which he centered wingers Carl Hagelin and Bryan Rust.

“I had a little jitters early in that practice (Monday), for sure,” Rowney said. “But I think you've just got to calm down and play your game, trust your game. You go out there and play hockey.”

After four seasons at North Dakota, Rowney turned pro in 2012 with the AHL's Abbotsford Heat. He then spent the next three seasons in the Penguins farm system, where he developed into a depth option at forward.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.