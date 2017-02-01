Pens' winger Sheary out four to six weeks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The emergence of winger Conor Sheary as a legitimate goal-scoring threat has been one of the most significant developments for the Penguins so far this season.

The team will have to make do without him for a while.

Sheary will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday.

Sheary is third on the team with 17 goals this season. Among NHL left wings, only Montreal's Max Pacioretty has more even-strength goals than Sheary's 16.

“He's having a real good year. That's a tough one for us. He's been a real good player for us,” Sullivan said. “Once again, our depth will be tested. We've got guys that can step up. We know we've got guys that can fill different roles. That's been one of the strengths of this team and it will continue to be a strength.”

With Sheary out, Sullivan will look for replacements internally to fill his spot on a line alongside center Sidney Crosby. Jake Guentzel, Scott Wilson, Chris Kunitz and Carl Hagelin are the leading contenders.

In other injury news, Matt Cullen, who has been out since Jan. 16 with a foot injury, practiced Wednesday and could return to the lineup as soon as this weekend. The Penguins host Columbus on Friday and visit St. Louis on Saturday.

Evgeni Malkin, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, skated on his own Wednesday. Sullivan said he is not yet ready to join the team for practice.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.