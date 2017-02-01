Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Pens' winger Sheary out four to six weeks
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguin Conor Sheary moves the puck down-ice during their 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

The emergence of winger Conor Sheary as a legitimate goal-scoring threat has been one of the most significant developments for the Penguins so far this season.

The team will have to make do without him for a while.

Sheary will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday.

Sheary is third on the team with 17 goals this season. Among NHL left wings, only Montreal's Max Pacioretty has more even-strength goals than Sheary's 16.

“He's having a real good year. That's a tough one for us. He's been a real good player for us,” Sullivan said. “Once again, our depth will be tested. We've got guys that can step up. We know we've got guys that can fill different roles. That's been one of the strengths of this team and it will continue to be a strength.”

With Sheary out, Sullivan will look for replacements internally to fill his spot on a line alongside center Sidney Crosby. Jake Guentzel, Scott Wilson, Chris Kunitz and Carl Hagelin are the leading contenders.

In other injury news, Matt Cullen, who has been out since Jan. 16 with a foot injury, practiced Wednesday and could return to the lineup as soon as this weekend. The Penguins host Columbus on Friday and visit St. Louis on Saturday.

Evgeni Malkin, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, skated on his own Wednesday. Sullivan said he is not yet ready to join the team for practice.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.