Penguins

Penguins notebook: Cullen back at practice
Bill West | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
The Penguins' Bryan Rust celebrates with Matt Cullen after Cullen's short-handed goal against the Senators in the second period Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.

Leave it to Penguins center Matt Cullen to celebrate an ahead-of-schedule recovery of a broken foot with nothing but modesty.

Apparently that injury at the age of 40 still deserves little more than a shrug from the veteran.

Cullen rejoined the Penguins for practice on Wednesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. His foot injury happened just two weeks ago during the Jan. 16 game against Washington. His initial timetable for recovery was three-plus weeks. But he skated among teammates with no sign of trouble.

“I'm pleasantly surprised with how it's coming along here and how it feels in the skate,” said Cullen, whose injury stemmed from a blocked shot. “It's always a nice step when you get out with the team and get on the ice with guys, get back to game speed. I'm happy with how it's progressing. Probably a little ahead of schedule. We'll see how it goes.”

Neither Cullen nor coach Mike Sullivan ruled out the center stepping back into the lineup against Columbus on Friday and St. Louis on Saturday. If he returns against the Blue Jackets, his absence will have lasted just five games.

A speedy recovery bolsters Cullen's reputation as a sturdy player. He dressed in all 106 of the Penguins' regular-season and playoff games in 2015-16. He appeared in at least 73 regular-season games four of the last five full-length seasons. And dating back to the start of the 2008-09 season, Cullen ended up on a team's injured reserve list just twice — both instances happened with Nashville in 2014-15, when he suffered upper-body injuries.

Did Cullen sense when he blocked the shot against the Capitals that his healthy streak with the Penguins might end? Not really, he said.

“After you take the skate off, that's when you find out your fate, if it's broken or not,” Cullen continued. “As soon as I took my skate off, I could feel it in my foot.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

