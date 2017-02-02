Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Crosby, Cullen could be linemates
Bill West | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen and Brian Dumoulin fight for the puck with the Sharks' Joe Pavelski in the first period Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.

Not even Penguins goaltenders Matt Murray or Marc-Andre Fleury have shared as much five-on-five ice time with Sidney Crosby this season as Conor Sheary.

At Thursday's practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, coach Mike Sullivan signaled at how he might replace Sheary, who will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

But the word “if” popped up frequently as the Penguins coach and players discussed the team's top line combination for Friday's home game against Columbus and beyond. Even the skater chosen to flank Crosby on the left side, Matt Cullen, presented the arrangement as an experiment more than a plan.

Mulling multiple options at left wing is something Sullivan invites as long as Crosby serves as the center.

“I don't think there's any one type of player that has to play with Sid,” Sullivan said. “I think Sid is such a good player that he can adapt to anybody we put around him. So we've used different types of players around him since I've been here, whether it be (Chris) Kunitz and (Patric) Hornqvist or Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust. Sometimes we've had (Carl) Hagelin up there. We've had all different types of players with different skill sets, and Sid has the ability to adapt. I think that's what makes him one of the most elite players in the game.”

This season, more than 451 of Crosby's 618 minutes of five-on-five action came with Sheary at his side, according to stats.hockeyanalysis.com. Dating to the start of 2015-16, Sheary ranked as the third-most common Crosby winger in regular season games. Only Hornqvist and Kunitz logged more five-on-five time with the captain.

Cullen, who only rejoined Penguins practices Wednesday after missing six games with a broken foot, has served as Crosby's left wing when situations called for strong defensive play and faceoff wins. With Crosby struggling on faceoffs this season — his 47.4 win percentage is a career low by more than 2.5 percent — Cullen serves as a convenient alternative for draws.

“If he's snapping them back, then obviously he'll take them,” said Cullen, who has won 52.3 percent of his faceoffs this season. “But it's always nice to have another centerman out there if you're having trouble with a guy or one side of the rink or the other is giving you more trouble.”

Fehr to the net front

Another strategic tweak Sullivan unveiled at practice involved the Penguins' net-front presence on their second power play unit. Eric Fehr, almost exclusively a penalty killer since joining the team in 2015, roamed the slot with Kunitz while Nick Bonino filled in for Evgeni Malkin on the top unit.

Fehr has averaged just 10 seconds of power-play ice time per game this season. His average last exceeded 30 seconds in 2013-14 with Washington and last surpassed a minute in 2010-11 with the Capitals.

“I used to be a power-play specialist back in the day,” said Fehr, who set his career high for average power-play time (2:12) in 2006-07. “I've changed my role a lot. It's been a lot of years since I've been on the power play. But when you're killing against it all the time, you kind of see the tendencies and you know what the guys want. It's just a matter of making the plays.”

More than Fehr's experience or even his 6-foot-4 fame, his right-handed shot appealed to Sullivan.

“We wanted to try a little bit of a different look on the second unit,” Sullivan said. “We've got a lot of lefties. … Fehrsy, one of his skills is he can shoot the puck. So maybe if we get him into those types of situations, maybe he can help us there.”

Alumni acknowledgement

The Penguins will hold the last of their tribute nights to team alumni Friday. Among the guests are: Hall of Famers Larry Murphy and Bryan Trottier; “Century Line” members Jean Pronovost and Lowell MacDonald; and Jiri Hrdina of the 1991 and '92 Stanley Cup teams.

An on-ice ceremony will be held just before the start of the 7 p.m. game against Columbus.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

