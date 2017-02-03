Penguins top Blue Jackets in OT after wasting 3-1 lead

How fitting that one of the Penguins' better performances this season in the “battle areas” of the ice came against the Metropolitan Division rival with the Civil War-inspired mascot.

Pressure applied by the Penguins from all angles at the opposing net Friday night at PPG Paints Arena answered Columbus' physicality in a 4-3 overtime win that cut the Blue Jackets' lead in the division standings to two points. Three of the Penguins' four goals, including Phil Kessel's winner, came on shots that originated within a few feet of Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, and the other capped a long, grinding offensive-zone possession.

“I think it was a hard-fought game on both sides,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “There wasn't a lot of room out there.

“There were a few times in the second period where I thought we could've made harder plays at the (blue) lines, and it cost us. ... But I thought overall, to a man, our guys competed hard. It had a playoff feel to it.”

Rarely able to establish its own possession game through the first 30 minutes, Columbus instead relied on quick-strike and counterattack chances. Matt Murray denied Boone Jenner and Nick Foligno on breakaways as part of his 28-save performance.

But Brandon Dubinsky and Alex Wennberg each cut the Penguins' lead to one with goals that came shortly after faceoffs far from Murray.

Just 16 seconds after a draw in the Blue Jackets' defensive zone, Dubinsky finished a two-on-one opportunity when he buried the rebound that followed Jenner's shot off the rush. His goal made it 2-1 with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second period.

Wennberg struck during four-on-four action just 29 seconds into the third period.

Finally able to match the Penguins' possession efforts in the third period, Columbus tied the score at 3-3 when Cam Atkinson poked in a puck at the side of the net with 8:40 remaining in regulation. A scramble just a few feet in front of Murray preceded Atkinson's chance.

“I think we did a good job getting into those (net-front) areas, and they did a good job getting into ours,” said center Nick Bonino, who scored the Penguins' third goal with less than two minutes remaining in the second period. “That's what happens when you have four balanced lines on each team and good ‘D' and good goalies. You have to go to those areas to score.”

Kessel opened the game's scoring with his signature wrist shot from the right faceoff circle. But before Kessel fired the puck that beat Bobrovsky with 6:23 left in the opening period, the Penguins kept activity out of their defensive end for more than three minutes. They totaled four hits and five shot attempts in the offensive zone.

The Penguins set the tone for their style of play just seconds into the game, as Patric Hornqvist and Matt Cullen raced into the offensive zone to harass Columbus' defensemen. Hornqvist registered two hits and a shot on goal before 30 seconds elapsed.

Cullen, chosen to replace Conor Sheary as the left wing on the Penguins' top line, flashed some offensive flair to set up Hornqvist's goal late in the first period. The 40-year-old veteran split Columbus defensemen Zach Werenski and Dalton Prout and carried the puck to the crease, where he managed to chip the puck as Prout pulled him down. Cullen crashed into Bobrovsky, which left the net wide open for an easy tap-in for Hornqvist.

“Sometimes you play teams who like to battle more there, and obviously Columbus is one of those teams,” Hornqvist said. “They play really hard in front of their net and in the corners, and they have some big, strong ‘D.' I think we all did a really good job to stay with it. We didn't get in trouble. We didn't get in there and yap after whistles.”

Literal battles unfolded, though.

Dubinsky continued his antagonism of Sidney Crosby, as he caught the Penguins' captain with a low blow. Crosby crumpled to the ice and kept Dubinsky's stick between his legs, which led the Blue Jackets center to add a shove.

Jenner later dropped the gloves with Chris Kunitz. Their roughing minors led to the four-on-four scenario that set up Wennberg's goal.

“We were excited,” Bonino said of the scuffle, which happened nine seconds after his goal. “I think they were hitting a little bit late on some plays, and I think Kuni did what he had to do. I think we all wanted to see that fight.”

