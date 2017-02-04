Fleury returns, helps Penguins defeat Blues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ST. LOUIS — Given how long it had been since he last manned the nets for the Penguins, it was going to go one of two ways for Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday night.

He was going to be rusty or rested.

With fresh legs and his typical energetic style, Fleury made 22 saves as the Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues, 4-1. It was his first win since Jan. 8.

Fleury was playing for the first time since a 6-3 loss in Detroit on Jan. 14. He watched the previous eight games as Matt Murray's backup.

Sidney Crosby scored twice, and Kris Letang and Justin Schultz also had goals for the Penguins, who have won three in a row and seven of their last nine. They moved into a second-place tie with Columbus in the Metropolitan Division.

While Fleury hadn't played in three weeks, St. Louis goalie Jake Allen had problems of his own, going 1-4-0 with an .846 save percentage since Jan. 5.

The Penguins did a much better job easing the goaltender into the game than the Blues, taking a 12-4 shots advantage in the first period. The Penguins did not allow a shot on goal by a Blues forward. All four came from defensemen.

Eventually, the shots advantage led to a goal for the Penguins. Off an offensive-zone faceoff, Chris Kunitz made a centering pass from the left-wing corner toward the far post.

Crosby didn't just knock the puck in while sliding on one knee. He roofed a backhand shot while sliding on one knee to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead with about four minutes left in the period.

It was the 995th point of Crosby's career.

Fleury faced his first significant test a short time later. With 1 minute, 15 seconds left in the first, Ian Cole was called for tripping. With 34.3 seconds left, Kris Letang was penalized for slashing.

In the first-period portion of the five-on-three Blues advantage, Fleury stood his ground. Jaden Schwartz couldn't get good wood on a slam-dunk attempt at the left post, and Fleury aggressively challenged a Kevin Shattenkirk shot from the left faceoff circle at the buzzer.

In the second-period portion of the penalty kill, the Penguins gave up next to nothing. On top of that, each time a guilty player was freed from the box, he took a pass and took off on a breakaway.

Cole fired a shot over the crossbar on his break. Letang took a pass from Carter Rowney and beat Allen with a forehand flip over the glove to make it 2-0.

From there, the Penguins largely were in control of the game.

They made it 3-0 on a highlight-reel give-and-go play between Crosby and Schultz in the second period. Schultz started at the right point, passed to Crosby at the top of the right circle, swooped around the net and scored on a one-timer off a return pass at the bottom of the left circle.

Crosby froze the defense with a fake shot before the pass. Schultz pointed toward the left circle with his stick to let Crosby know where he was headed.

It was the kind of high-level offense the Blues couldn't keep up with on this night.

Carl Hagelin left the game after taking a hit to the head from Alexander Steen in the first period. If Hagelin is out for an extended period, it will put a strain on the team's left-wing depth. They already were playing without Conor Sheary, who is out four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Letang went to the locker room after taking a high hit from Jori Lehtera in the second period, but he returned for the third.

Patrik Berlund broke up Fleury's shutout bid with a backhand goal from the slot in the middle of the second period.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.