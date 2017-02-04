Three Periods: Penguins look inward for Sheary replacement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FIRST

REPLACING SHEARY

A year ago, it would have been a silly question.

Today, it's still a little bit out of left field but worth pondering for at least a moment.

When he found out last week that Conor Sheary was expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, did general manager Jim Rutherford start looking around the league for a quick fix on offense?

“We don't feel pressure to add a player is the best way to answer that question,” Rutherford said.

That makes sense, of course, but Sheary and his 16 even-strength goals won't be easy to replace. The Penguins will proceed as they have when other key players have gone down with injuries this season, looking to internal depth and asking for more contributions from everyone.

“You don't have (direct replacements) just sitting and waiting, but we certainly have guys who can come in and play,” Rutherford said. “The guys that are healthy here have to step up their game a little bit.”

second

Not a groovy goalie

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan explained Matt Murray's eight straight starts in net as a matter of “traction” Friday.

“We wanted to try to ride it a little bit,” Sullivan said. “That was a lot of the rationale behind the last couple of weeks.”

After giving up seven goals on 28 shots against Washington on Jan. 16, Murray undeniably looked sharper. His save percentage in his last seven games was .934.

But Murray, who turned away 28 of 31 shots against Columbus on Friday after allowing six goals on 23 during the last game against the Blue Jackets, cares little for the idea of a cumulative rhythm or groove.

“I try not to use the term ‘groove' just because every game is a new start,” Murray said. “You start fresh every game. Every shot, too. It doesn't matter what happened the shot before. … So I don't really use the term ‘groove' or ‘streak' or anything like that.”

THIRD

A PROSPECT POPS UP

Goalie prospect Sean Maguire battled concussions during his tenure at Boston University. This year, his first pro season didn't start until December due to a lower-body injury suffered before the start of training camp.

At that point, it was fair to wonder whether the 2012 fourth-round draft pick would ever have a pro career to speak of.

He will.

Maguire was named ECHL goaltender of the month for January, going 6-1-1 with a 1.79 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and two shutouts for the Wheeling Nailers. His emergence, along with strong play from Tristan Jarry in Wilkes-Barre and Filip Gustavsson in Sweden, gives the Penguins enviable organizational depth in goal.

“He's stayed focused and really proven himself to be an excellent goalie right off the bat,” associate general manager Jason Botterill said. “He's gaining confidence at that level. It's exciting to see.”

overtime

Righty help wanted

Eric Fehr ended up taking some reps on the Penguins' second power play unit at practice this past week because Sullivan said he wanted to test out a right-handed presence near the net front.

Might Bryan Rust, another righty, get the next chance?

Rust has received key offensive minutes since becoming a regular in the lineup a year ago. He emerged as a playoff hero in 2016 on Evgeni Malkin's wing. He spent large portions of this season flanking Sidney Crosby.

Rust is quietly waiting for an opportunity to try the power play after manning a halfwall at Notre Dame and serving as a slot rover when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had the man advantage.

“Obviously any time there's an open spot or an opportunity on the power play, those guys who aren't on it want to make the most of it and show their offensive side,” Rust said. “If I'm given that opportunity, I'd love to try to make the most of it.”