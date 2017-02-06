Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Malkin inching back to Penguins' lineup, skates with team
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin skates the ice during their 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

Evgeni Malkin, who has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, is inching closer to a return to the lineup.

Malkin rejoined the Penguins for practice in a non-contact capacity Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

“Today is a step forward,” Malkin said. “I skated with the team and after practice did a little bit extra. I'm feeling good. Day by day. I hope it's not too bad tomorrow and we'll see what's going on.”

Coach Mike Sullivan said Malkin will not play Tuesday night against Calgary. The next step is for him to take part in a full-contact practice with the team.

“We were really encouraged with his practice,” Sullivan said.

While Malkin hasn't completely recovered from his injury, his wit is in midseason form.

After practice, he shared his feelings about being left off the NHL's list of top 100 players in league history that was unveiled at the All-Star Game.

“I try to forget,” he said, laughing. “No, I mean, I'm proud of what the team says, what Mario (Lemieux) says. I'm proud of my family and fans and my friends. They support me. I did my best. What can I do? Nothing. All 100 players are legends. They deserve this list. Maybe I win a couple more trophies, a couple more Stanley Cups, maybe next year, NHL 101 years, they send me a great black jacket and I will be No. 101.”

Carl Hagelin, meanwhile, is out with a concussion after taking a blow to the head from St. Louis' Alexander Steen on Saturday night. Sullivan said Hagelin has begun the recovery process, skating on his own before practice Monday morning.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

