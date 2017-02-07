Penguins rally to earn point against Flames

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Penguins needed to find an offensive hero or two Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena against Calgary, a pair of defensemen literally stepped up.

A third-period rally in their 3-2 shootout loss started with well-timed decisions by Kris Letang and Ian Cole to get aggressive at the offensive blue line. The Penguins secured a point in the standings in part because the defensemen earned assists after they caused critical turnovers to set up tallies by Chris Kunitz and Jake Guentzel that erased Calgary's 2-0 lead.

Kris Versteeg scored the shootout's only goal against Matt Murray, who finished with 28 saves.

Calgary goaltender Chad Johnson had 31 saves through regulation and denied Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby in the shootout. Letang, the Penguins' final shooter, hit the right post.

“It's nice to get the point after being down two, but it's just really annoying losing the shootout like that,” Murray said. “They just kind of kept hanging around and hanging around. I thought we carried the momentum most of the game.”

Before Letang rang a shot off the iron, he made his key step-up as he pinched at the right wall to hold the offensive zone with about 15 minutes remaining in regulation and moved the puck down low. Crosby found Kunitz seconds later, and the left winger bounced a shot off Johnson and inside the near post. It was Crosby's 998th career point.

Cole capitalized on a poor clearing attempt by the Flames with about five minutes left to initiate a quick counterattack. He slid the puck to Guentzel, who found room at the right faceoff circle for a one-timer and blasted his shot by Johnson's glove.

“I think that anytime we can play in their face as a team, we want to do that,” Cole said of the turnover he caused. “I think we've got to do maybe a better job of playing a more territorial game, not turning pucks over to kind of feed that transition game of theirs.”

Opportunism arose on both sides.

Offensive-zone giveaways by the Penguins led to odd-man rushes for the Flames, who needed just 14 shots to build a two-goal lead through 40 minutes.

Crosby committed the first costly gaffe with less than four minutes remaining in the second period. He carried the puck up and along the blueline in search of a teammate near Calgary's net. Michael Ferland used a poke check to rob Crosby and create a breakaway for himself.

With Crosby and Brian Dumoulin in pursuit, Ferland snapped a wrist shot that beat Murray to the glove side.

“That breakaway is one I need to have,” Murray said.

Less than two minutes later, Calgary pieced together an even prettier sequence off of a Justin Schultz turnover.

Schultz tried to slip a puck to Kunitz along the left wall, but Mikael Backlund stepped up to snatch the pass and start a three-on-two rush.

Backlund, Matthew Tkachuck and Michael Frolik worked a tic-tac-toe passing sequence against Schultz and Cole in the offensive zone. Frolik, left all alone at the near post, snapped a shot past a scrambling Murray.

“We gave them their opportunities, but we had more than enough chances to win the game,” said Crosby, who was on the ice for both Calgary goals. “I think we deserved better tonight, to be honest. We put ourselves in that (trailing) position and got back into it. But I thought by far we had the better scoring chances.”

Before Ferland opened the scoring, neither team allowed the other much space for playmaking. Stingy defense in five-on-five action and staunch performances from each side when killing penalties produced a total of 24 shots on goal through 34 minutes.

“I felt like our team spent a lot of time in the offensive zone tonight,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought we could've done a better job at maybe spreading the zone a little bit. ... Sometimes the best way to break down coverage is just a point shot that goes to the net, and the rebound goes somewhere, and now decisions have to be made. Within that process, opportunity presents itself.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.