Penguins

Penguins notebook: Wilson in no rush to change role
Bill West | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguin Scott Wilson (23) pursues Boston Bruin Tim Schaller (59) during their 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

As a close friend and former linemate of Conor Sheary's, Scott Wilson probably knows the undersized left winger's subtleties and playing style better than any of the other Penguins.

But Wilson won't try to mold his game to closer resemble that of Sheary, who is out for a month with a lower-body injury. Nor will he try to replicate the role held by Carl Hagelin, whose status is “day-to-day” because of a concussion he suffered Saturday in St. Louis.

Wilson, all too familiar with how the Penguins' depth chart rearranges when wingers miss extensive time with injuries, wants to stay true to what earned him steady minutes on the team's fourth line recently rather than try to steal the more significant minutes and opportunities earned by Sheary and Hagelin over the past year.

“I've kind of prided myself on being able to play all four lines as a role,” Wilson said Tuesday. “There's not that many guys that can do that. I think that's one of the big things for me. With that being as valuable as it is, I kind of want to be able to play with the top guys but also play fourth and third line as well.”

In each of the first three games following the All-Star break, Wilson surpassed 10 minutes of ice time. He reached a double-digit total just once between Jan. 1 and the All-Star break.

Tom Kuhnhackl, back in the Penguins' lineup Tuesday against Calgary after serving as a healthy scratch in 10 of the last 12 games, is another winger who stands to gain from the absence of Sheary and Hagelin but sees no need to copycat their tendencies.

“We want them to play to their strengths. That's the most important takeaway for these guys,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We don't want any of our players to try to be something they're not. ... Even though we may put them on different lines or give them more significant minutes or opportunities and situations than we have in the past, that doesn't necessarily mean they have to change their game. It just gives them an opportunity to apply their game.”

Aches and advances

Evgeni Malkin (lower-body injury) participated in the Penguins' optional morning skate but still wore the gray, no-contact jersey he donned at practice Monday, his first day back with the team since suffering the injury Jan. 24.

Hagelin (concussion) skated on his own before the Penguins' game-day workout.

Doctor's orders

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin is no fan of the face guard that continues to protect the surgically repaired jaw he broke Dec. 27. His string of strong performances since returning to the lineup Jan. 24 has not given him any superstitious inclination to embrace the guard.

“I'm not like Rip Hamilton from the (Detroit) Pistons, where he used to wear that facemask,” Dumoulin said. “I'll take it off as soon as I can.”

When he'll get clearance to remove the guard remains unknown. A doctor checks his jaw after each game.

“Obviously I wish I didn't have it on, but it's one of those things where I'd rather have it on than have it get hurt again,” Dumoulin said. “It's not the best-case scenario, but it's better than nothing.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

