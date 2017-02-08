Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins defense looks to step up pressure
Bill West | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Trevor Daley blocks the shot of the Flames' Barnet Hathaway in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated less than a minute ago

Part of why so many Penguins believed the team “deserved” better than a 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday against Calgary stemmed from the degree to which it controlled territory and limited the Flames' scoring chances.

Evidence supported what they suspected: Every skater finished with an even or positive five-on-five shot attempt differential, which meant the Flames failed to generate more shots than they allowed no matter which Penguins defensive pairing or forward line they faced. Not since Dec. 23 against New Jersey had that happened.

With Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin healthy and back as the Penguins top defensive tandem, there's reason to believe more of these performances — and better results — might come in the next few weeks. Continuity exists after injuries wreaked havoc on the back end's six mainstays for almost two months.

A season ago, with a full complement of defensemen, the Penguins regularly dictated play from early February through the playoffs. Their shot-attempt differentials served as better and earlier predictors of their eventual success than their goal differentials.

Following the All-Star break, coach Mike Sullivan said he intended to push his players to rediscover what made them so effective down the stretch in 2016. Particularly for the Penguins defensemen, Tuesday's performance served as one of the best responses yet to the challenge of becoming “harder to play against.”

“It's about being in their face, taking time and space away,” defenseman Trevor Daley said. “Probably the chance you get to do it the most is down ice (in the offensive zone), when you have a great gap. And then the other thing is being strong in front of the net, not giving up freebies or giving guys an easy path to the front.

“We're not a heavy defense by any means. We're more of a skating defense. So the more that we preach on things that we're not that great at and don't do naturally, I think the more we're going to get out of it.”

Daley, at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, still found a way to thrive when the tension and tenacity of high-stakes hockey arrived a season ago. So did Olli Maatta, another defenseman known more as a peaceful puck-mover than a brute.

When the Penguins have put Daley and Maatta on the ice this season together or even separately, they've rarely generated more shots and scoring chances than they've allowed. How they define “hard to play against” might determine how well they meet the team's needs in the coming months.

Maatta, like Daley, mentioned the importance of erasing opponents' time and space.

“It (happens) all over the place,” Maatta continued. “It's in the corners in our end, in front of our end, at the blue line at the other end.

“It's a lot about puck battles. You don't always have to hit people to kill them. You can hit them just to take their speed away and stop them.”

At 6-4 and 207 pounds, Dumoulin blends physicality and finesse. He made that apparent as he ascended to the top pair in the 2016 playoffs.

Like Maatta and Daley, Dumoulin continues to look for ways to restore what worked so well last spring. He considers the net front one area where he hopes to frustrate more opponents going forward.

“A lot of times, if they have position in front of the net, it's just about getting to sticks and making sure the goalie can see and that there's not a second opportunity,” Dumoulin said. “For boxouts, it's important to start them in the corner. Most of the forwards are coming out of the corner of the zone. … If you're trying to battle with a guy when he's already on top of the goalie, that sometimes creates two screens. So it's give and take.”

For the Penguins to prosper the way they did last February and March, they'll need to give less and take more.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.