Penguins notebook: Practice, no game yet for Malkin

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After practicing without incident Friday and saying there was a “good chance” he would be back in the lineup Saturday night in Arizona, Evgeni Malkin missed his seventh straight game with a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said there was no setback.

“We rely heavily on our medical staff and our doctors,” Sullivan said. “They advise us on what's the right thing to do here in these final stages. He's close. That's what's encouraging from our standpoint.”

Given their place in the standings and the date on the calendar, it wouldn't be shocking if the Penguins were being extraordinarily conservative with Malkin's recovery process, but Sullivan stopped short of saying that is the case.

“He's just a difference maker when he's in our lineup. We certainly would like to have him as soon as we can,” Sullivan said. “But we also understand we want to have him for the long term, and so we want to make sure we make the right decisions on when we put him in the lineup.”

Energy policy

With Malkin out, winger Josh Archibald made his season debut after being called up Friday.

A third-year pro, Archibald is having a career year offensively with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recording 11 goals and 22 points in 48 games. He's second in the AHL with a plus-24 rating.

What Sullivan likes best, though, is his energy game.

“He's a speed guy. He can really skate,” Sullivan said. “He's an energy guy. He'll be in on the forecheck. He can force turnovers. He's a pesky player to play against. He's one of those guys that's always in your face, but his speed is probably his biggest asset.”

Long trip

Three Penguins players — Patric Hornqvist, Olli Maatta and Tom Kuhnhackl — had their fathers come over from Europe to join the team on its annual dads' trip.

Hornqvist said his father makes the journey across the Atlantic pretty regularly, once or twice a season for a total of about 10 games, then another stay during the playoffs. Hornqvist said his father's goal is to visit all 30 NHL buildings, and he has about 10 left to see.

“It's fun to have both my mom and dad come over and spend time with my daughter and my family and see me play,” Hornqvist said. “Obviously it's a long way. It's always special when they come.”

Stopping Sid

With 998 points coming into Saturday's game with Arizona, Sidney Crosby obviously was motivated to get two more points to reach a significant career milestone.

On the flip side, the Coyotes were motivated to make sure the celebration happened somewhere else.

“You want to rally around something like that,” former Penguins defenseman Alex Goligoski said. “You definitely don't want to let him get there. He's going to at some point, obviously, but you don't want it to be against you.”

Two-sport star

Fans at Saturday night's game received a bobblehead doll featuring the likeness of former Pitt star Larry Fitzgerald, one of the most popular players in Arizona Cardinals history.

Earlier in the week, Fitzgerald stopped by Coyotes practice to promote the event and skated for the first time in his life. He said he played basketball growing up in Minnesota, which prevented him from exploring hockey further.

“I grew up a big Minnesota North Stars fan. Mike Modano and those guys. That's a team I followed quite often,” Fitzgerald said. “Gotten to know Jeremy Roenick pretty well and Brett Hull and a couple guys like that, Wayne Gretzky, over the years. I'm a big fan. I really enjoy the speed of the game. Just the skill and the art of it, it's like watching poetry in motion.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.