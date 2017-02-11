Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

NWHL ready to impress Pens fans in all-star game at Cranberry's Lemieux complex
Bill West | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 8:15 p.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

As one of the National Women's Hockey League's fastest skaters and a close friend of a Kessel, Rebecca Russo stands a strong chance to win over Sunday the hearts of a Penguins fanbase that so quickly embraced Carl Hagelin last spring.

The NWHL All-Star Game begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, and Russo is among the forwards on Team Kessel, captained by Amanda Kessel, Phil's sister.

Phil Kessel's and Hagelin's paths collided last spring when they became the celebrated wingers on the Penguins' “HBK line.”

Russo, who won the NWHL's fastest-skater competition Saturday night in Cranberry, lives with Amanda Kessel, her teammate on the New York Riveters.

“We even have this joke where I call her ‘Phil' sometimes,” said Russo.

At 22 years old and less than a year removed from playing at Boston University, Russo is one of the bright young stars of the four-team professional league, which also has teams in Boston, Buffalo and Connecticut. The All-Star game presents fans with the up-and-comers in women's hockey as well as long-time standouts in the sport such as 2010 Olympians Gigi Marvin, Hilary Knight, Kelli Stack, Kacey Bellamy, Meghan Duggan and Robert Morris alum Brianne McLaughlin.

Another player with a Robert Morris connection, Kelley Steadman, captains the All-Star team opposing the one led by Kessel. Steadman serves as a director of hockey operations with the Colonials.

McLaughlin received the loudest ovation during player introductions at Saturday's skills competition, but the response each of the participants received gave them a greater appreciation for Pittsburgh as a fan base and potential target for expansion.

“It's going to be a constant focus for the NWHL to expand the brand,” Marvin, a member of the Boston Pride, said. “Just being a sports fan, I know Pittsburgh is (a good hockey market). Yes, the Pens are awesome. But they have a thriving youth base, also. So whether the Pens are here or not, I'd still consider this an awesome area to come and play. … That (hockey community) is a huge thing that I'm sure the commissioner (Dani Rylan) is looking into as far as where to go next and what are the keys to building a fan base.”

Another local factor that works in the NWHL's favor: an appreciation for hockey rooted in speed and skill, which always have been the priorities in women's hockey.

Each of the Penguins' four Stanley Cup teams won with those elements at its core. Coach Mike Sullivan's “Just play” ethos has further reduced the importance the Penguins place on fighting and physicality.

“I think there has been more skill emphasis (in the NHL), and that's definitely been the way women's hockey has been the whole time,” said Harrison Browne, a forward for the Buffalo Beauts. “So it is aligning, and that's why I think more people want to watch (the women's game). People want to watch the men's game, and then watch a women's game, and they're like, ‘Oh, this is actually really good.' ”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.