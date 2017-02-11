NWHL ready to impress Pens fans in all-star game at Cranberry's Lemieux complex

As one of the National Women's Hockey League's fastest skaters and a close friend of a Kessel, Rebecca Russo stands a strong chance to win over Sunday the hearts of a Penguins fanbase that so quickly embraced Carl Hagelin last spring.

The NWHL All-Star Game begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, and Russo is among the forwards on Team Kessel, captained by Amanda Kessel, Phil's sister.

Phil Kessel's and Hagelin's paths collided last spring when they became the celebrated wingers on the Penguins' “HBK line.”

Russo, who won the NWHL's fastest-skater competition Saturday night in Cranberry, lives with Amanda Kessel, her teammate on the New York Riveters.

“We even have this joke where I call her ‘Phil' sometimes,” said Russo.

At 22 years old and less than a year removed from playing at Boston University, Russo is one of the bright young stars of the four-team professional league, which also has teams in Boston, Buffalo and Connecticut. The All-Star game presents fans with the up-and-comers in women's hockey as well as long-time standouts in the sport such as 2010 Olympians Gigi Marvin, Hilary Knight, Kelli Stack, Kacey Bellamy, Meghan Duggan and Robert Morris alum Brianne McLaughlin.

Another player with a Robert Morris connection, Kelley Steadman, captains the All-Star team opposing the one led by Kessel. Steadman serves as a director of hockey operations with the Colonials.

McLaughlin received the loudest ovation during player introductions at Saturday's skills competition, but the response each of the participants received gave them a greater appreciation for Pittsburgh as a fan base and potential target for expansion.

“It's going to be a constant focus for the NWHL to expand the brand,” Marvin, a member of the Boston Pride, said. “Just being a sports fan, I know Pittsburgh is (a good hockey market). Yes, the Pens are awesome. But they have a thriving youth base, also. So whether the Pens are here or not, I'd still consider this an awesome area to come and play. … That (hockey community) is a huge thing that I'm sure the commissioner (Dani Rylan) is looking into as far as where to go next and what are the keys to building a fan base.”

Another local factor that works in the NWHL's favor: an appreciation for hockey rooted in speed and skill, which always have been the priorities in women's hockey.

Each of the Penguins' four Stanley Cup teams won with those elements at its core. Coach Mike Sullivan's “Just play” ethos has further reduced the importance the Penguins place on fighting and physicality.

“I think there has been more skill emphasis (in the NHL), and that's definitely been the way women's hockey has been the whole time,” said Harrison Browne, a forward for the Buffalo Beauts. “So it is aligning, and that's why I think more people want to watch (the women's game). People want to watch the men's game, and then watch a women's game, and they're like, ‘Oh, this is actually really good.' ”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.